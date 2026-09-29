4 Mid-Size Family Vehicles With Higher Ratings Than The Toyota Highlander
Buyers have been flocking to the Toyota Highlander since its introduction for the 2001 model year. Based on a modified platform shared with the Camry, its unibody construction offered a plusher ride that the competition's body-on-frame offerings simply couldn't match. Since 2004, the Highlander has also offered third row seating, furthering its appeal to growing families.
The formula hasn't changed much over the years, with the fourth and current generation being introduced in 2020. Riding on Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform (which is still shared with the Camry), loaded with the latest safety tech, and featuring a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen (then the largest in the segment), it was a near-instant sales success with Toyota selling over 264,000 units in 2021, making it the best-selling midsize SUV for the sixth consecutive year in the USA.
2026 will mark the end of this familiar Highlander, with the next generation going pure electric. Toyota also discontinued the base LE trim and has made AWD standard, which caused the new starting MSRP to balloon up to $46,795 on the now entry-level XLE AWD model. With competing crossovers now offering a lower price, recent refreshes, and more standard equipment, are they the better buy? The following four models have all been praised by journalists, receiving higher marks in a variety of benchmarks.
2027 Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride boldly entered into its second generation for the 2027 model year, completely skipping 2026. A new rugged design heavily influenced by Range Rover rides on an all-new platform with a 2.7-inch longer wheelbase for more passenger volume. The naturally aspirated V6 has been replaced by a turbocharged four-cylinder, now offering 274 hp (slightly down from 291) and 311 lb-ft of torque (a healthy bump from 262). The interior is fully redesigned to offer an airy, minimalistic feel. Available dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays wrap around the driver's half of the dash. It'll even support streaming Netflix and YouTube.
With prices starting at $39,190 for the LX FWD variant, you'd save over $7,500 compared to the Highlander. Kia also backs the Telluride with a five year, 60,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a class-leading 10 year, 100,000 mile powertrain warranty -– the Highlander only offers a three year, 36,000 mile bumper-to-bumper and five year, 60,000 mile powertrain warranty. The Telluride also offers significantly more leg room for both second and third row passengers.
Our first drive review praised its luxury SUV driving experience. U.S. News & World Report gives the 2027 Telluride first place in midsize SUVs, compared to 15th for the Highlander. Edmunds gives it fifth in midsize 3-row SUVs -– the Highlander gets 13th. Motor Trend ranks the Telluride fourth in Best 3-Row SUVs Under $50,000, with the Highlander earning 17th. Car and Driver's list of Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUVs awards the Telluride first place, while the Highlander sits in 14th.
2026 Hyundai Palisade
Also fully redesigned for 2026, the all-new Hyundai Palisade quickly impressed buyers and reviewers with its premium styling and interior. Unlike its platform-twin the Telluride, the Palisade is powered by a new 3.5L naturally aspirated V6 that produces 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, though a turbocharged 2.5L four-banger is also an option. Inside, Hyundai strived to create a relaxing oasis. Devoid of harsh 90-degree angles, most every surface is finished with soft, rounded edges that are finished in premium leathers and soft-touch plastics.
MSRP for the entry level SE FWD trim starts at $39,435. It includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with built-in navigation (up from the 8-inch offering standard in the Highlander) and an eight speaker audio system (up from six in the Toyota). All three rows enjoy more legroom too. Palisade also offers a five year, 60,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and ten year, 100,000 mile powertrain warranty. A new XRT Pro trim lets drivers explore beyond the tarmac, thanks to standard all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, and a rear limited-slip differential. Toyota currently offers nothing similar on the Highlander.
We lauded the fully loaded Calligraphy trim and called it a threat to more luxurious (and expensive) rivals. The Palisade was awarded second place from both Motor Trend in Best 3-Row SUVs Under $50,000 and Car & Driver's list of Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUVs. It earns fourth place in both U.S. News & World Report for midsize SUVs and Edmunds for midsize 3-row SUVs.
2026 Ford Explorer
The sixth and most recent generation Explorer made its debut for the 2020 model year. Most significantly, the Explorer switched back to a rear wheel drive platform with a longitudinally mounted engine, allowing for better driving dynamics, more interior space, and better towing capability. For 2025, Ford gave the Explorer a significant refresh, complete with an all-new front fascia and a significantly improved 13.2-inch infotainment system that runs on Google's Android Auto operating system. BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driver assistance tech, is available on all trims above the entry-level Active.
A 300 hp 2.3L turbocharged four-cylinder motor, closely related to the one found in the EcoBoost Mustang, is standard (that's 35 more than the Highlander for those keeping score). Standard on the ST trim, and optional on the off-road ready Tremor, is Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6, offering 400 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque, allowing this SUV to break a 6 second 0-60 run. For buyers concerned with performance and driving dynamics, the Explorer stands alone in its class. All Explorer models come standard with a Class III trailer tow package, good for up to 5,000 pounds (regardless of powertrain), which does match Highlander. It also offers matching warranty coverage.
We enjoyed our time behind the wheel of a V6-equipped Tremor, especially in regards to its offroad chops. Car and Driver and Edmunds both rank the Explorer seventh in both Mid-Size 3-Row SUVs and midsize 3-row SUVs respectively, with Motor Trend awarding it 13th in Best 3-Row SUVs Under $50,000. It's worth noting that U.S. News & World Report gives the Explorer 18th, slightly back of the Highlander.
2026 Volkswagen Atlas
Volkswagen introduced the Atlas for the 2018 model year, marking the brand's first entry into the three-row crossover market. Produced in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Atlas was designed with the American family in mind. It's boxy and large, with three rows of adult-friendly seating and a surprising amount of storage behind that third row. With the second row bench, it can fit three car seats across. It even has 17(!) cupholders throughout the cabin. A facelift in 2024 introduced a standard 269 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine along with a substantial upgrade to interior materials.
With a starting MSRP of $39,310 for a FWD SE, the Atlas includes plenty of standout features. Heated and ventilated leatherette front seats are standard. So are a tri-zone automatic climate control system, a fully digital 10.25-inch gauge cluster display, a 12-inch infotainment system, and steering-adaptive LED front headlights. Higher trims include quilted leather with massage and 30-color ambient LED interior lighting. SE with Technology trims and above include a trailer hitch, good for towing up to 5,000 pounds. Warranty for both powertrain and bumper to bumper coverage is included for up to four years or 50,000 miles, landing right in the middle of the Highlander's coverage. Atlas also includes two years of standard maintenance.
Reviewers appreciate the family-first approach the Atlas offers, although some of the tech, namely the capacitive touch buttons, have led to some frustrations. It earns the ninth spot in both U.S. News & World Report's and Car and Driver's lists. Edmunds awards it eighth, just behind the Explorer. Motor Trend is least favorable towards the VW, with it earning 20th out of 23.
Methodology
For this comparison list, we wanted to focus on vehicles that most closely compete with the Toyota Highlander. This meant choosing midsize crossovers that offer a third row with a starting MSRP of under $45,000. We then consulted various respected automotive news outlets and compared their rankings. From Car and Driver, we reviewed their Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUVs. For Motor Trend, we checked their list of Best 3-Row SUVs Under $50,000. U.S. News & World Report offered up their Best Midsize SUVs for 2026 and 2027 list. And finally we read through Edmund's list of Best Midsize 3-row SUVs. We also weighed SlashGear's own first-hand reviews to help culminate a short list of viable alternatives.