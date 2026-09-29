4 Mid-Size Family Vehicles With Higher Ratings Than The Toyota Highlander

Buyers have been flocking to the Toyota Highlander since its introduction for the 2001 model year. Based on a modified platform shared with the Camry, its unibody construction offered a plusher ride that the competition's body-on-frame offerings simply couldn't match. Since 2004, the Highlander has also offered third row seating, furthering its appeal to growing families.

The formula hasn't changed much over the years, with the fourth and current generation being introduced in 2020. Riding on Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform (which is still shared with the Camry), loaded with the latest safety tech, and featuring a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen (then the largest in the segment), it was a near-instant sales success with Toyota selling over 264,000 units in 2021, making it the best-selling midsize SUV for the sixth consecutive year in the USA.

2026 will mark the end of this familiar Highlander, with the next generation going pure electric. Toyota also discontinued the base LE trim and has made AWD standard, which caused the new starting MSRP to balloon up to $46,795 on the now entry-level XLE AWD model. With competing crossovers now offering a lower price, recent refreshes, and more standard equipment, are they the better buy? The following four models have all been praised by journalists, receiving higher marks in a variety of benchmarks.