What's The Difference Between Android Auto And Android Automotive OS?

Few things are clunkier than the user interface of a poorly designed car infotainment system. These systems are often missing features or frustratingly require tapping through several menus just to get simple tasks done. Well, CarPlay and Android Auto have, to a large degree, solved this problem by allowing you to use a much more capable device as the brains of your car's infotainment screen — your smartphone.

Just a year after Apple debuted its CarPlay platform, Google released Android Auto in 2015. Supported car models let you connect your Android smartphone and essentially mirror a driving-friendly interface, complete with your apps, music, and other relevant information. Android Auto has seen several updates since, adding support for more apps, widening compatibility with major car manufacturers, introducing wireless connectivity, and improving the user interface to make sure you're not distracted by unnecessary information while on the road.

If that's Android Auto, what exactly is Android Automotive? No, Google isn't working in parallel on an Android Auto successor — although the company does have a history of sunsetting popular products. Despite their confusingly similar names, the two platforms work in different ways. Android Automotive refers to the operating system that runs directly on the car's hardware. Android Auto, on the other hand, runs on your smartphone and simply projects an interface onto your car's screen.