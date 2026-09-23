5 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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For laborers and DIYers who spend their days on one work site or another, tools bearing the Milwaukee name are preferred to almost any other brand. There's good reason for that, as the Milwaukee brand tends to be ranked highly among the major cordless power tool manufacturers, with its tools regarded well for their mix of power, durability, and innovation.
Tools with reputations like that tend to be priced accordingly, and if there's one knock against Milwaukee-branded gear, it's that the brand's offerings tend to be pricey. For what it's worth, there are a few Milwaukee users in the world that would be quick to tell you that some of those tools are well-worth the investment.
There are also times in which you might not need to pay full price for some of Milwaukee's most desirable tools. That's because some of Milwaukee's retail partners are known to offer fans of the brand deep discounts on its tools with some regularity. To be clear, by "deep," we mean the sort of discounts that are at least 30-percent off the typical retail price and only go deeper from there. Here are a few Milwaukee Tools that can be purchased for 30-percent off or more through the end of September.
M18 FUEL HACKZALL Kit
We mentioned Milwaukee's reputation for being an innovative brand, with the company counting even Lithium-Ion technology among its game-changing innovations. Whether you realize it or not, the brand also gave birth to the forward-thinking reciprocating saw when it released the legendary Sawzall in the 1950s. The brand didn't stop with Sawzall reciprocating cutters, however, and has since developed a small-space version of the tool that is designed to be used with one hand. It's called the Hackzall, and if you're shopping through The Home Depot this month, you can pick the M18 Fuel tool up for $199.
The Home Depot typically sells that M18 powered device for $359 with a battery pack included. The September sale does include one 5Ah M18 battery, marking a $160 — or 45-percent — reduction in the overall price of the combo. In addition to that reduction, buying the Hackzall kit will grant you 5-percent savings on certain Hackzall accessories, including saw blades and protective glasses.
Perhaps just as importantly, the Powerstate brushless motor equipped Hackzall tool comes highly recommended by Home Depot shoppers, with some 4,024 customers reviewing it to the tune of a 4.8-star user rating. The bulk of the positive reviews praise the device for its power, efficiency, and lightweight design, while a few complained of poor runtimes and overheating. Potential issues aside, the current sub-$200 sticker price will be hard to pass up for Milwaukee fans in need of a new cutter.
M18 FUEL Compact Router Kit
Folks who work with wood tend to be pretty particular about what tools they use. But most would agree that a compact router is a handy addition to any woodworker's kit when more detailed work and edging is required. Like many of its competitors, Milwaukee makes several woodworking tools, and that list includes its M18 Fuel Compact Router, which, with a 5Ah battery included, typically retails through The Home Depot for a total of $389.
In September, The Home Depot is selling the battery-included kit for a far more palatable $199. If the device's 4.7-star user rating is any indication, it may be worth that price, even as a few of the 1,215 reviews take the kit to task for battery longevity issues and collet tightness. Despite those concerns, users also praised the battery for its rapid charging time, as well as the tool's easy-to-handle ergonomic design.
As for the compact router itself, the tool's Powerstate brushless motor delivers no shortage of power for its size, putting 1.25 horsepower and anywhere from 10,000 RPM to 31,000 RPM in the hands of users. With those numbers, Milwaukee claims the compact router can cut as much as 250-feet of 3/8-inch wood on a fully-charged M18 battery. The device is also equipped with Milwaukee's Redlink Plus technology, which helps reduce the potential for performance dampening issues like overloads, overheating, and over-discharge. The compact router also comes with a straight edge guide for increased precision, and a dust extraction attachment to help limit messes.
M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
Oscillating multi-tools have grown increasingly popular with both DIYers and work site professionals alike due to the versatility such tools tend to provide on the job, serving as cutter, sander, or scraper depending on the attached accessory. You might be expected to pay a premium for such versatility, with The Home Depot typically selling a kit with Milwaukee's M18 Fuel device and a 5Ah RedLithium battery pack for just over $400.
For the month of September, the same kit can be had for a whopping $160 less, as THD has priced it at $249. That is a 39-percent reduction in price, so if you've been on the fence about ponying up for one, now seems like a pretty good time to buy it. The Oscillating Tool's user rating may help sway your opinions even further, with more than 3,400 reviews earning it 4.7 stars out of 5. As with other tools on this list, battery life is a common point of complaint, though most reviewers concede that the tool is as powerful as it is easy to use.
M18 compatibility and outright power are also a plus for the tool, with its Powerstate brushless motor pushing anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 OPM during usage. Coupled with the tool's 4.2-degree oscillation angle, Milwaukee claims its tool outperforms several competitors when cutting is the required job. Milwaukee's vibration reduction tech makes the tool easy to handle on the job, while RedLink intelligence boosts performance and protection.
M18 FUEL ROVER Triple-Panel Flood & Area Light
We've probably noted it a million times on this site, but lighting really is one of those tools you simply cannot have enough of whether you're on a job site, or working in your home shop or garage. To that end, the power tool market is positively overflowing with Lithium-ion powered work lights these days, including several bearing the iconic Milwaukee Tools logo.
Still, if you're shopping for a deep discount on the brand's work lighting this month, The Home Depot has you covered with a 36-percent off sale on the brand's M18 Fuel Rover Area Light kit. Said kit includes a 2Ah M18 battery, and normally sells for $309. Until the calendar flips to October, it'll be available for $199.
With all three of the floodlight's panels deployed on high, it can bring an additional 4,500 Lumens of light to your work site. That number could go as low as 400 Lumens with a single panel lit on low. While the light can be powered by an M18 battery, it can also be plugged into a standard outlet when needed, and is even equipped with a hanging hook and magnets for positioning versatility on the job. With 360 user reviews logged on its THD product page, the light has earned a 4.8-star rating, even as some users complained of — wait for it — battery life issues. Nevertheless, this looks to be a solid work light that is currently available at a great price.
M18 8-Tool Combo Kit
If you're shopping for sales in the power tool sector, you are no doubt looking for prices that provide the most bang for your proverbial buck. In terms of bang, this 8-tool combo kit should provide plenty to consumers who are willing to go all-in on Milwaukee's popular M18 power tool system. This combo kit includes a couple of tools we've already listed here in the M18 Hackzall and Oscillating Multi-tool. It also comes with one M18 6 1/2-inch Circular Saw, one M18 Cutoff Grinder, one M18 1/2-inch Power Drill, one 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver, one 3/8-inch Impact Wrench, and one M18 Work Light.
The set includes a pair of 2Ah X2 RedLithium battery packs, a rapid charger, and two contractor carrying bags too, by the way. Now for the bad news, which is that this kit will still cost you quite a few bucks, with The Home Depot selling it for $649 this month. The good news about that sticker price is that it is as deep a discount as you'll find on Milwaukee gear in September, marking a 50-percent reduction from its normal cost of $1,298.
There are, admittedly, too many tools to break out individual features and performance stats here, let alone the user rating of each. So we'll simply offer that, of the 2,658 users that have purchased the kit from THD, 2,533 of them rated the set at 3 stars or higher, with more than 2,200 awarding it a 5-star rating. So, if ratings matter to you, the numbers are pretty solid, though we're betting the dollar amount may carry a little more weight in this instance.