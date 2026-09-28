5 Pickup Truck Campers That Won't Break The Bank

As a former general manager of an off-road performance shop, I have had the opportunity to shop for, buy, enjoy, and occasionally swear at a wide variety of truck campers. Many of our coolest overland builds would conclude with a camper to serve as the cherry on top of the project. My personal pursuit of the next great rig has led to the inclusion of more than a few vehicles equipped with a camper top in my humble fleet.

These campers increase the usefulness of a truck as a camping rig and, when done right, can turn it into a true base camp for overnight adventures and backcountry exploration. These are accessories designed to facilitate adventure, not necessarily replicate every creature comfort of home, although they can come close.

This list will progress from minimalist setups to units that approach the amenities of a small travel camper, but all will cost less than a travel trailer or full-size RV. This curated list contains units that won't break the bank compared to tow-behind campers or off-road vans and RVs, though "cheap" wouldn't be a fitting adjective to describe them. These units have also been selected for their lighter weight compared to some larger campers that boast features like slide-outs and bathrooms with showers. Instead, the following campers are lighter than their largest brethren, and light enough to be handled by mid-size trucks.