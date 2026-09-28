5 Pickup Truck Campers That Won't Break The Bank
As a former general manager of an off-road performance shop, I have had the opportunity to shop for, buy, enjoy, and occasionally swear at a wide variety of truck campers. Many of our coolest overland builds would conclude with a camper to serve as the cherry on top of the project. My personal pursuit of the next great rig has led to the inclusion of more than a few vehicles equipped with a camper top in my humble fleet.
These campers increase the usefulness of a truck as a camping rig and, when done right, can turn it into a true base camp for overnight adventures and backcountry exploration. These are accessories designed to facilitate adventure, not necessarily replicate every creature comfort of home, although they can come close.
This list will progress from minimalist setups to units that approach the amenities of a small travel camper, but all will cost less than a travel trailer or full-size RV. This curated list contains units that won't break the bank compared to tow-behind campers or off-road vans and RVs, though "cheap" wouldn't be a fitting adjective to describe them. These units have also been selected for their lighter weight compared to some larger campers that boast features like slide-outs and bathrooms with showers. Instead, the following campers are lighter than their largest brethren, and light enough to be handled by mid-size trucks.
Moonlander by Radica
While there are a number of solid entries in the truck camper scene that use canvas over a frame, they strike a compromise. While certainly lightweight and easy on the wallet, they do so at the cost of the durability and security that hard-walled construction provides. Not so for the Moonlander by Radica, which heads up our list.
Radica's compact Moonlander camper features aluminum hard-walled construction, with a rugged frame covered by 1/16-inch-thick aluminum. Seals are marine-grade, with stainless steel hardware, to keep the weather out. Opt for the optional insulation package, which adds a little weight in exchange for class-leading R values.
The Moonlander features a three-mode design that provides for a sitting mode, with the bed acting as a couch and allowing approximately 40" of headroom while lounging. Lower the couch flat to the floor to enter sleep mode, providing between six and seven feet of room, depending on its configuration. With the bedding stowed in the over-cab storage area, there is sufficient room in the Moonlander for it to function like a small toy hauler, capable of carrying extra gear or even a dirt bike. The Moonlander weighs 350 lbs in base mid-size truck form and adds heft as options are selected. Prices start at $8,000, but opting for extras such as insulation, awnings, and power banks increases both cost and weight.
Go Fast Campers Platform Camper V2 Pro
Go Fast Campers follows a similar aluminum build formula as the Moonlander, but departs with the addition of a pop-up roof and opening side panels. The addition of a swing-up roof allows for a stowed height only slightly taller than the vehicle's roof, providing good aerodynamics. When you make camp, the pop-up provides standing room for changing, while allowing a dedicated sleeping space away from all the gear.
Go Fast Campers emphasizes that having one of their V2 Pros riding in the bed does not nerf the truck's utility or require you to completely dismount it for truck tasks that don't involve camping, since the side panels lift up separately. This provides a cabana-like space open on three sides, allowing you to access the bed for loading or to take advantage of favorable conditions to let the outside in.
Those panels can also be completely removed, providing modularity that allows you to adapt to the job at hand, whether that means a fully enclosed camper when needed or an aluminum tubular rack for carrying loads. The V2 Pro's price starts at $8,000, and its lightweight aluminum construction and build-to-suit design mean that even smaller trucks, such as Mavericks, Gladiators, and Tacomas, are suitable for installing this camper.
Lone Peak Camper V2
The Lone Peak Camper V2 follows the tried-and-true formula for a lightweight camper, using aluminum construction paired with a fabric-sided wedge roof. When buttoned up for travel, the top of the V2 sits only 10 inches above the roofline, but when deployed into camp mode, it offers genuine standing room, which adds to its comfort, convenience, and utility, all of which can be issues when living out of your vehicle.
Lone Peak Campers, offering a lightweight truck camper, is designed to tackle some of the issues that can crop up when camping out of a truck bed. In addition to offering a wedge tent for extra space, the V2 includes a few amenities that address common issues with truck campers. Its sides swing up to allow easy access to the bed. It features a positive-pressure system that pushes air out, resisting interior condensation when hosting two sleepers, and keeping dust out of the camping area, your unmentionables, and other gear where dust is unwelcome.
Equipped with a 4" memory foam mattress with dual density construction, as well as blackout curtains, the V2 provides a surprisingly cozy [place to sleep. An integral brake light adds visibility and safety on the road. This unit starts out at $7,000, though options can quickly drive up the price. It weighs only a bit more than your drinking buddy, tipping the scales at a relatively svelte 400 lbs before optional goodies are added.
Four Wheel Campers Project M
The Four Wheel Campers Project M is a true pop-up bed topper that provides standing room and a separate sleeping area above the bed, while retaining full functionality, unlike slide-in camper designs. The roof of the Project M, which features one-piece aluminum construction, lifts upward from its stowed position to provide a cube-shaped living space, rather than a wedge-shaped interior.
Inside the interior, modularity is the word of the day, with a wide variety of accessories available to equip your Project M for your adventure. However you choose to set it up, it retains the virtues of not only providing a slide-in camper-level of interior room, but also, with its fabric walls and aluminum construction, having good aerodynamics on the highway and, equally important, minimizing weight up high. This retains a lower center of gravity than a traditional full-size camper, allowing owners to still take their truck through rough off-road trails without the worries that a heavy and sometimes fragile traditional camper can cause.
The Project M in base configuration starts off fairly bare-bones and lightweight, tipping the scales at just over 350 lbs. Its $12,500 price tag is certainly not pocket-change cheap, but compared to a well-equipped slide-in truck camper, which can weigh a ton and cost upwards of $40,000, the Project M's value and lightweight nature can make a lot of sense to buyers.
Scout Yoho hard wall camper
The Yoho by Scout is a true slide-in, hard-walled camper, and the biggest boy on this list, though still a lightweight by industry standards, coming in at under 1,000 lbs. For the jump in weight, owners get much more livability, with Scout packing a lot of utility into a truck-bed-sized footprint.
The Yoho is a rugged, fully hard-sided camper that rises above the roofline to provide standing room and sleeping space for up to four. It is equipped with an integrated solar panel that powers LED lighting and a Dometic portable refrigerator/freezer. The Yoho can be set to sleep, eat, and seat modes, offering flexibility on the trail and a higher degree of livability than more spartan units. It has provisions for storing cooking fuel and drinking water aboard.
The Yoho offers great capability but still has a relatively small footprint, with variants that can be used on smaller trucks like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma, though they are more than comfortable on bigger rigs like full-size trucks from Ford, GM, and Ram. Its price is in line with its longer feature list, with units going out the door in the neighborhood of $25,000, which is substantially less than more luxurious units while offering better access to the backcountry than a tow-behind RV.
Methodology
To produce this round-up of lightweight, affordable truck campers, I drew on my career in the off-road industry and personal experience with truck campers, including the units discussed in this article. For the purposes of this article, lightweight was considered to be within a range that allowed it to be mounted to a mid-size truck, rather than only on full-size vehicles, while the price point for inclusion on a list of affordable options was below the price of range-topping models and less than the price of tow-behind campers, off-road vans, and RVs.