7 6-Cylinder Cars Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

In the modern auto industry, the six-cylinder engine — particularly in its naturally aspirated form — has become an endangered species. While there are still some notable inline-6-powered vehicles, the once ubiquitous, naturally aspirated V6 engine has increasingly found itself replaced by the turbocharged four-cylinder.

Industry-wide, the debate over the reliability of the turbo four-cylinder versus the V6 is unsettled, but there are lots of people who associate the basic, naturally aspirated V6 with reliability and longevity — and data seems to back up that assumption, at least for some six-cylinder engines. In iSeeCars' 2026 vehicle longevity study, which analyzed nearly 400 million cars to find which ones were most likely to reach 250,000 miles, several six-cylinder models performed much better than the average.

Real-world vehicle longevity will vary, of course, and models that are driven often may do better in this study because they'll hit the 250,000-mile mark quicker. Other vehicles, like heavy-duty trucks, can be outliers because owners might keep them on the road longer because of their value as working vehicles, even if they need significant repairs along the way. Even so, by narrowing down the top finishers to those models primarily powered by six-cylinder engines, you can see that the V6, and the naturally aspirated Japanese V6 in particular, performs very well. Below are five long-lasting models that prove that.