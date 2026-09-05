Are V6 Engines More Reliable Than Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engines?

When it comes to engine type, some drivers instinctively select either 4-cylinder or 6-cylinder engines based on their individual needs. But turbocharged four-cylinders can make that decision a bit more difficult, leaving many to wonder which one is actually the more dependable option. While engine design and maintenance can affect longevity, a V6 is typically the more reliable choice than a turbocharged four-cylinder.

The biggest reason for this is the V6's design, as it can produce the power it needs without having to rely on a turbocharger to increase the engine's output. In contrast, a four-cylinder engine can face a combination of greater workloads and higher engine speeds, especially when it's powering a heavy vehicle. Over time, this added engine stress can negatively affect the engine's lifespan. Additionally, since a V6 doesn't have a turbocharger, it has one less system that could fail in the long run. This gives the naturally aspirated V6 an advantage over the four-cylinder turbo.

According to Consumer Reports' reliability survey, certain turbocharged engines also had issues that weren't seen in other non-turbo setups. This includes problems with the turbochargers themselves and engine computers, while some owners actually needed replacement engines. Though CR found that many turbochargers do perform reliably, the additional complexity of their design can sometimes lead to unexpected problems later on.