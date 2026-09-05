Are V6 Engines More Reliable Than Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engines?
When it comes to engine type, some drivers instinctively select either 4-cylinder or 6-cylinder engines based on their individual needs. But turbocharged four-cylinders can make that decision a bit more difficult, leaving many to wonder which one is actually the more dependable option. While engine design and maintenance can affect longevity, a V6 is typically the more reliable choice than a turbocharged four-cylinder.
The biggest reason for this is the V6's design, as it can produce the power it needs without having to rely on a turbocharger to increase the engine's output. In contrast, a four-cylinder engine can face a combination of greater workloads and higher engine speeds, especially when it's powering a heavy vehicle. Over time, this added engine stress can negatively affect the engine's lifespan. Additionally, since a V6 doesn't have a turbocharger, it has one less system that could fail in the long run. This gives the naturally aspirated V6 an advantage over the four-cylinder turbo.
According to Consumer Reports' reliability survey, certain turbocharged engines also had issues that weren't seen in other non-turbo setups. This includes problems with the turbochargers themselves and engine computers, while some owners actually needed replacement engines. Though CR found that many turbochargers do perform reliably, the additional complexity of their design can sometimes lead to unexpected problems later on.
The advantages of a four-cylinder over a V6
While a V6 is generally more reliable than a four-cylinder turbo over the long-term, fuel efficiency is a different story. Four-cylinder turbos are more fuel-efficient than V6s, which is one of the biggest reasons why automakers keep using that design. By using turbocharging, manufacturers can still produce the power needed for everyday driving but from a smaller engine. This allows for better fuel economy without significantly affecting the engine's capability.
Despite its smaller size, a turbocharged four-cylinder can also deliver impressive performance. In a test by Car and Driver, a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder 2027 Kia Telluride was compared with the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 in the 2026 Hyundai Palisade. While the Telluride's engine did produce less horsepower, it generated considerably more torque, at 311 pound-feet versus 260 in the Palisade. This helped the Telluride accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which beat the Palisade's 8.0-second time.
But the advantages of a turbocharged four-cylinder can be overshadowed by a V6 when towing is involved. For example, the 2026 Chevrolet Blazer with the four-cylinder turbo can tow up to 3,250 pounds when properly equipped. But the V6 version of the same vehicle can handle up to 4,500 pounds. That's a difference of 1,250 pounds, giving the V6 a clear advantage for drivers who regularly need to haul heavier loads.