4-Cylinder Engines: Here Are The Pros & Cons

Even if you're not an automotive enthusiast, you may have noticed in recent years that more and more vehicles have a four-cylinder engine under the hood, including larger cars and SUVs. Automakers have been putting big six- and eight-cylinder engines in vehicles for more than 100 years, and there's no denying that drivers love power. So what's behind the transition to smaller engines, and are drivers happy with the performance of newer four-cylinder cars?

The trend toward four-cylinder engines is mainly down to two factors: environmental regulations and cost. Four-cylinder engines are lighter and more fuel-efficient, and thus more easily meet emissions standards than their larger counterparts. They are less expensive to make and maintain and can be used in various configurations, including all-wheel drive. They are also often offered with turbocharging, giving the vehicle a boost in power.

At the time of writing, more than 60% of cars on the road today have four-cylinder engines. The sheer amount of cars on the road and on the auto lot with these size engines indicates that many drivers are satisfied with less power. This is partly because the four-cylinder engines of today are much more powerful, and well-made, than those found in cars like the notorious Chevy Vega. In fact, modern four-cylinder engines today nearly match the horsepower of the average eight-cylinder engines sold 25 years ago. That being said, some drivers find that four-cylinders are less refined or don't offer enough torque or towing power for their needs.