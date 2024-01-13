4-Cylinder Economy Or 6-Cylinder Power: Here's Which Is Best For You

There's a bit of a stigma surrounding four-cylinder engines as a whole. Many folks immediately think things like "slow and gutless" because of the four-cylinder engines of the past. Modern four-cylinder engines allow you to have your cake and eat it, too, to some extent. The blend of power and fuel economy is almost unbelievable, even in high-performance models. For example, the 2024 Golf R.

Its direct-injected four-cylinder puts out a whopping 315 horsepower, it's available with a six-speed manual transmission, and it's all-wheel-drive with refined handling characteristics. With a zero to 60 mph sprint in just over four seconds, it's an automotive enthusiast's hot hatch dream. Yet, it still manages an EPA fuel economy rating of up to 31 mpg highway. If that's not a fair compromise, we don't know what is. But what about stepping outside the world of small performance cars?

General Motors deciding to offer the Silverado and Sierra with a four-cylinder engine came as a bit of a surprise to the automotive world. Many truck enthusiasts aren't willing to negotiate on the number of cylinders that "belong" under the hood of a truck. However, they'd be surprised if they took the time to read the specs. The 2024 Silverado, equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, makes 310 horsepower. However, the most impressive figure from the mighty four-cylinder is its 430 lb-ft torque rating. As a result, the four-cylinder Silverado has a higher payload capacity than the 5.3-liter V8 option and a towing capacity of up to 9,500 pounds. All this while still managing up to 22 mpg highway.