Why The 2026 Lexus IS Still Uses A Decade-Old Engine Under The Hood

Toyota's luxury brand Lexus burst onto the automotive scene in 1989 with two sedans in its lineup. Lexus' latest compact luxury sedan is the 2026 Lexus IS, currently available only with a naturally aspirated, 3.5-liter V6 engine. This 311-horsepower engine, known by its internal Toyota code as the 2GR-FKS, has been powering the IS for well over a decade, actually since 2014. And while the Lexus IS's engine is neither a hybrid nor a turbo, it has definitely contributed to the car's reputation as the Lexus model with the best odds of hitting 250,000 miles, according to iSeeCars. The Lexus brand also came out on top as JD Power's most dependable car of 2026.

Using a tried-and-true engine is an important part of why the Lexus IS has scored so highly on these key third-party measures of overall reliability, as well as customer satisfaction. So it should come as no surprise that other vehicles in both the Toyota and Lexus lineups have also used this engine, with varying amounts of power. These vehicles include the Lexus RC 350, the Lexus RX 450h, the Toyota Camry, the Toyota Sienna, and the Toyota Highlander.

And while the Lexus IS's V6 engine was fine enough to be left alone, other parts of the Lexus IS that were more visible to the average customer did receive upgrades. There had been styling upgrades in both 2017 and 2021, with the 2026 model year seeing yet one more round of improvements.