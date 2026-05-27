Why The 2026 Lexus IS Still Uses A Decade-Old Engine Under The Hood
Toyota's luxury brand Lexus burst onto the automotive scene in 1989 with two sedans in its lineup. Lexus' latest compact luxury sedan is the 2026 Lexus IS, currently available only with a naturally aspirated, 3.5-liter V6 engine. This 311-horsepower engine, known by its internal Toyota code as the 2GR-FKS, has been powering the IS for well over a decade, actually since 2014. And while the Lexus IS's engine is neither a hybrid nor a turbo, it has definitely contributed to the car's reputation as the Lexus model with the best odds of hitting 250,000 miles, according to iSeeCars. The Lexus brand also came out on top as JD Power's most dependable car of 2026.
Using a tried-and-true engine is an important part of why the Lexus IS has scored so highly on these key third-party measures of overall reliability, as well as customer satisfaction. So it should come as no surprise that other vehicles in both the Toyota and Lexus lineups have also used this engine, with varying amounts of power. These vehicles include the Lexus RC 350, the Lexus RX 450h, the Toyota Camry, the Toyota Sienna, and the Toyota Highlander.
And while the Lexus IS's V6 engine was fine enough to be left alone, other parts of the Lexus IS that were more visible to the average customer did receive upgrades. There had been styling upgrades in both 2017 and 2021, with the 2026 model year seeing yet one more round of improvements.
What else should you know about the Lexus IS?
The Lexus IS debuted in 1999 and has since sold around 1.3 million examples worldwide. For the 2026 model year, the Lexus IS boasts a new exterior design, as well as a new dashboard and interior furnishings. Both the driver's digital instrument cluster and the center screen, called the Lexus Interface, have been enlarged in size to 12.3 inches each. The Lexus IS is available with a single engine, designated as the IS 350, and is available in two trim levels, the F Sport Design and the F Sport. In addition, each of these trims comes as either a rear-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive version. While the RWD version is mated to an eight-speed automatic, the AWD gets a six-speed automatic.
Car and Driver put the Lexus IS through its paces to determine how well it performs in the real world. It generated a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 14.2 seconds at an even 100 mph. Lexus claims a 143 mph top speed for the IS, while it managed 0.89g roadholding on the skidpad. Our review of the Lexus IS appreciated its steering and suspension upgrades.
Pricing for the 2026 Lexus IS starts at $46,895, including delivery for the IS 350 F Sport Design RWD and tops out at $51,345 for the IS 350 F Sport AWD. Numerous options are available, including wheel upgrades, a handling package with adaptive suspension, a tech package, a power moonroof, and a 1,800-watt Mark Levinson audio system.