7 Lawn Mower Brands Owned By Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black and Decker has shaped the tool industry since 1843. With its headquarters located in the United States, the company has a global presence in 60 countries. It operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities worldwide, employs 50,000+ people, and is committed to making customers' lives easier by developing exceptional products with the most advanced, innovative technology.
The company owns a collection of well-known brands, including Craftsman, DeWalt, Stanley, Hustler, and more. Customers widely recognize these as some of the most reliable tool brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker. They also offer walk-behind, riding, zero-turn, and other types of lawn mowers. They are reliable and perform well for cutting tasks across your lawn and yard. Consequently, if you are looking for your next lawn mower, Stanley Black and Decker offers many options through its brands.
Users make many mistakes with lawn mowers; for instance, mowing when the grass is wet, because it's harder to get an even cut after rain. So check the skies and saddle up; we're going through lawn mower brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker.
DeWalt
One of the major power tool brands, recognized by its signature yellow-and-black color, DeWalt was founded in 1924 to create tools and equipment that boost jobsite productivity. In its outdoor category of equipment, DeWalt offers a range of lawn mowers, including push lawn mowers and self-propelled lawn mowers. These are designed for power, durability, and reliability to keep your lawns and yards looking sharp year-round.
Among the featured products in the self-propelled category is the 60V Max* RWD Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit that is built with a 21-inch steel cutting deck and lets you adjust the walking speed and cutting mode for an efficient cut. You can also get accessories and attachments for the machine at DeWalt, like drive belts, mower blades, and more, to save you from hefty replacement costs if a part is damaged during use.
DeWalt takes quality very seriously — its lawn mowers come with a limited lifetime warranty, meaning the manufacturer will repair or replace the product in case of any manufacturing defect, given that you buy it from official stores or authorized sellers. The brand was acquired by Stanley Black and Decker in 1960.
Craftsman
Craftsman is another popular tool brand owned by Stanley Black and Decker. It made its debut in 1927, creating high-quality hand and power tools, which later led to its acquisition by the group in 2017. In 2022, the brand received nine Pro Tool Innovation Awards for its best-in-class products across multiple categories. It manufactures several kinds of outdoor power equipment, including lawn mowers, like riding, zero-turn, self-propelled, and push lawn mowers that make yard work easier and more effortless by providing a reliable cutting performance. You can choose the type of mower that best fits the needs of your yard to execute an efficient cut.
Riding lawn mowers, especially, minimize user effort by a significant margin, as all you have to do is sit on the tractor and steer it along the garden to cut the grass. For instance, the 46-in. HP Kohler Gas Riding Lawn Mower is designed with a 46-inch cutting deck and hydrostatic transmission to cut through thick grass with ease.
Cub Cadet
Specializing in outdoor equipment, Cub Cadet has an extensive collection of lawn mowers, including zero-turn, riding, and walk-behind mowers. The machines are engineered to handle different terrains and yard types. Its Ultima Series zero-turn mowers are integrated with advanced technology that meets the needs of the 2026 era.
For example, the Ultima Series ZS can climb slopes up to 20 degrees and is designed with Synchro Steer technology that provides stability and mowing control on steep surfaces. You can also find electric lawn mowers, such as the ZT1 42E, if you want to eliminate the hassle of gas and oil refills.
In 2019, the brand received a Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum for its 2018-2019 Ultima Series zero-turn mower line. Dating back to 1961, Cub Cadet designed and manufactured its first-ever lawn mower to meet the needs of gardeners across the state. In 1966, it introduced the world's first hydrostatic-drive garden tractor to set new benchmarks in the industry. Stanley Black and Decker bought Cub Cadet in 2021. The products can be bought from local dealers near you and are also up for purchase at The Home Depot and Tractor Supply.
Hustler
In 1964, John Regier, founder of Hustler, saw the need for riding lawn mowers in the industry that could cover irregular lawns and yards with easy maneuverability, leading to the creation of the world's first zero-turn lawn mower in the same year. The brand divides its products into two main categories — commercial and residential lawn mowers — that you can shop for through the nearest retailer.
Additionally, the brand offers a series of accessories and attachments for the mowers that can level up their performance, for instance, side baggers, trash bin kits, side lights, and USB kits. Other than this, you can also request a demo from Hustler and experience the mower first-hand to recognize how it differs from other brands and to select the right type of mower for your needs. Hustler became a part of the Stanley Black and Decker group in 2021.
If you are a commercial buyer, the Hustler Fleet Program may be of interest to you. You become eligible for the program by purchasing two or more eligible units on the same invoice. Then, purchasing another unit within 12 months of the original purchase gets you a discount of 25% or more, depending on how many products you bought initially. The invoice validity resets with every purchase.
Troy Bilt
Troy-Bilt is another brand owned by Stanley Black and Decker since 2021, though the company has been in existence for more than 80 years. In 1937, it introduced the first residential rototiller and has since expanded to introduce several types of lawn mowers in its collection. There are riding (lawn and zero-turn) and walk-behind (push and self-propelled) lawn mowers that you can choose between based on your needs.
These mowers are built for your needs with a variety of features that aid in particular types of yard work; for instance, the riding mowers can mow flat yards or hills and can also help with snow removal by pairing them with external attachments.
Moreover, the website has complete video tutorials along with step-by-step guides on using and troubleshooting its mowers, such as the oil-changing process, changing blades, difficulties starting the mower, and more. Consequently, you can take help from the professionals if you are a new user.
Stanley Tools
Stanley Tools is another brand that comes under the ownership of Stanley Black and Decker. Along with a wide assortment of hand and power tools, the brand also offers lawn mowers, such as walk-behind and self-propelled mowers. Taking one product, for example, the 18V Stanley V20 Self-Propelled Mower from the FatMax range has a 28 cm ultra-low profile deck that can sneak under decks or other yard obstructions, and you won't upset your napping neighbors with its quiet battery operation.
The brand has been serving the needs of its consumers for over 175 years since it was founded by Frederick Stanley in 1843. Back then, the brand was known as Stanley Works, which later merged with Black and Decker in 2010 to become what we now know as the Stanley Black and Decker. It continued innovating with newer products with utmost dedication and quality to serve high-precision and reliable tools and equipment to its global customers.
Rover
Rover is a lawn mower brand owned by Stanley Black and Decker since 2021; however, the brand originated in 1956 in Australia and has served the Australian nation exclusively with its reliable mowers. It offers a diverse range of mowers, such as ride-on, zero-turn, and walk-behind, that are designed to meet the needs of your green land. The Lawn King 18/42 has been among the finest lawn mowers produced by the brand, built with a 42-inch cutting deck and an automatic hydrostatic transmission enabled by a Kawasaki V-Twin engine.
According to Rover's official website, the brand bids goodbye to the Australian market with the following message: "As Rover closes this chapter in Australia, its legacy lives on in well-kept lawns, weekends outdoors and the pride of a job well done." On the other hand, there has been no official confirmation from Stanley Black and Decker as of yet on whether the brand is completely shutting down, though Rover says that "eligible Rover lawn mowers will continue to receive parts and warranty support through 2032."