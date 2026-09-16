How Often Should Lawn Mower Belts Be Replaced?

Lawn mowers need belts to operate smoothly, transferring power from the engine to its key components, including the blades and transmission. Due to constant friction with these various lawn mower components, belts will eventually get worn out and need to be replaced — and you'll want to do so before you're faced with a pricey repair. Generally, lawn mower belts last a couple of years, and you should get a few hundred operating hours out of them before replacing them. Once you replace the belt, stick to that same cadence if your mowing remains consistent.

A lot of factors go into a lawn mower belt's life expectancy, which means the lifespan may vary from mower to mower. This includes how often you use your lawn mower, the terrain you use the mower on, and how often you inspect, clean, and maintain the mower. Tall grass and uneven terrain will shorten the belt's life, as well as improper belt tension. Debris and moisture buildup may also wear down the belt faster than expected. Push mowers and sit-down mowers also have varying belt lifespans, with sit-down mowers having more moving parts that could further reduce your belt's lifespan.