11 High-Tech Bosch Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Though originally founded in Germany, Bosch actually manufactures a lot of its goods here in the U.S. — and the brand makes several things you wouldn't expect. You see, Bosch is one of those companies where people only really see a sliver of the products made. The name might be recognizable from your dishwasher, your garage tool set, or perhaps your windshield wipers. Thus, you would be forgiven for thinking this is just a quasi-German brand making sensible appliances for home use. You would, however, be spectacularly in the wrong in that case; tucked away in the Bosch catalog is an array of strange and high-tech products that sound (and often look) like props from a sci-fi film.

There is a wall scanner that uses a mini radar to peer inside your walls and map them out in two dimensions. There is a device that generates actual plasma to freshen up clothing items without using water. There is a sensor smaller than a fingernail that can smell things, and an attachment that can give robots something approaching the sense of touch. Some of these items are kitchen gadgets, others are for home improvement, and still others are simply not from any mainstream category. What all the Bosch products on this list share in common is that not everyone would have heard of them. So, for the curious, here is a tour of the Bosch back catalog that you never knew existed.