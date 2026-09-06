Who Owns Bosch And Where Are The Appliances Made?

Appliance giant Bosch was founded as the Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering in Stuttgart, Germany in 1886, when families were still bent over metal tubs, scrubbing their clothes on washboards. This was long before automatic dishwashers made their way into every home. Determined to be his own boss, Robert Bosch had his own factory by 1901 and had taken on the automotive market. The company's portfolio expanded even more during the 1920s. Bosch introduced its first electric refrigerator in 1933 and the rest, as the saying goes, is history. Today the company is still headquartered in Germany and sells kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, vacuum cleaners, small appliances, and even power tools.

This history lesson may suggest that your Bosch dishwasher comes from Germany, but the story is a bit more complicated. A company based in California, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, is the operational arm of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in the U.S., and it is owned by Bosch. BSH sells products in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico under several brands, including Bosch, Thermador, and Gaggenau.

Bosch itself, technically called Robert Bosch GmbH, is a privately-held corporation that is primarily owned by a not-for-profit foundation, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family. So where is your dishwasher made? BSH Home Appliances Corporation has 37 factories in Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, but many Bosch appliances are made right here in the U.S.