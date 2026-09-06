Who Owns Bosch And Where Are The Appliances Made?
Appliance giant Bosch was founded as the Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering in Stuttgart, Germany in 1886, when families were still bent over metal tubs, scrubbing their clothes on washboards. This was long before automatic dishwashers made their way into every home. Determined to be his own boss, Robert Bosch had his own factory by 1901 and had taken on the automotive market. The company's portfolio expanded even more during the 1920s. Bosch introduced its first electric refrigerator in 1933 and the rest, as the saying goes, is history. Today the company is still headquartered in Germany and sells kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, vacuum cleaners, small appliances, and even power tools.
This history lesson may suggest that your Bosch dishwasher comes from Germany, but the story is a bit more complicated. A company based in California, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, is the operational arm of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in the U.S., and it is owned by Bosch. BSH sells products in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico under several brands, including Bosch, Thermador, and Gaggenau.
Bosch itself, technically called Robert Bosch GmbH, is a privately-held corporation that is primarily owned by a not-for-profit foundation, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family. So where is your dishwasher made? BSH Home Appliances Corporation has 37 factories in Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, but many Bosch appliances are made right here in the U.S.
Many Bosch appliances are made in the USA
Bosch's official slogan is "Invented for life" and while some of its products may be engineered elsewhere, the company manufactures many of the kitchen appliances are sold in the U.S. at its plants in New Bern, North Carolina and LaFolette, Tennessee. When it celebrated 120 years of operations in the United States in June 2026, Bosch reiterated that a "major part" of its commitment in America involves manufacturing that supports not only its appliance market, but its other business sectors as well, including energy, building technology, and industrial tech.
Buying American-made appliances benefits both the consumer and the manufacturer. It supports domestic jobs and also ensures that the employees putting together those appliances are protected by labor laws and making a legal wage. It's also a more environmentally-friendly option, since your refrigerator doesn't have to cross an ocean! Shopping domestically may also make it easier to get parts if your appliance ever needs a repair in the future.
If you're interested in checking out a Bosch appliance, they're sold at several major American retailers, including Lowe's, Home Depot, and Best Buy. Expect to pay more than budget brands, which dishwashers starting at about $700 and refrigerators at about $2,000. In 2026, the JD Power Appliance Satisfaction Study named Bosch as one of the top three brand to buy both cooktops and dishwashers from. We also included the company in the top 10 best refrigerator brands in 2025.