12 Cool Touchscreen Gadgets That Aren't Tablets Or Phones

Once the preserve of smartphones and other smaller gadgets, touchscreens now grace every surface and tech niche imaginable, with mixed results. When touchscreens first appeared on computers and phones, they were trying to make complex devices easier to operate. After the iPhone and other innovations, touchscreen technology proved intuitive and brilliant.

However, since then, engineers asked what else they could touchscreen-ify, and the world was off to the races. Today, we have touchscreens in every room. For the kitchen, there are double-door fridges that display recipes and your calendar. In the bathroom, touchscreen mirrors look at your skin and point out all the imperfections. Elsewhere, there are tables with screens for collaborative workspaces. Some devices can even turn non-touchscreen surfaces (like your limbs, for one) into touchscreens. There's one company that's making a whole touchscreen-enabled wall, because the sky's the limit.

Some of these touchscreen gadgets are quite innovative and solve some (admittedly niche) problems. Others exist purely because the R&D department could, not necessarily should. The items discussed below demonstrate both the versatility of touchscreens and the industry's obsession with implementing them.