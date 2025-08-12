What Makes The Lenovo Rollable Laptop So Unique?
At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 laptop looks similar to many other 14-inch models. However, this machine hides a unique feature that could be a game-changer for some users. Of course, this is hardly the brand's first foray into unique display technology. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9I Gen 9 had a unique dual-touchscreen setup.
However, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 comes equipped with a flexible OLED display, which literally unrolls from a 5:4 aspect ratio to an 8:9 ratio, going from 14 inches to 16.7 inches with the push of a button. This enhances the amount of screen space by nearly 50%, allowing you to either utilize one large display or a split-screen configuration.
Lenovo claims that users can bolster their productivity levels with the split-screen mode using ThinkBook Workspace. This proprietary software tool gives you the ability to incorporate handy widgets and business apps in the lower screen space, improving workflow efficiency.
It's not too bulky or heavy and remains stable even with the screen extended
Considering the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 must conceal additional components, such as the motors that allow the display to expand, you might think it must be quite sizeable. It's definitely innovative in its display design, but a large form factor would make it less convenient for the traveling professional. While it certainly won't be among the thinnest and sleekest laptops available, it only measures less than an inch (a total of .78-inches) when closed.
Moreover, the machine only weighs 3.72 pounds, despite having an extended monitor. A stand-alone compact monitor with a display under 24 inches may tip the scales between five and 10 pounds. Another concern beyond dimensions is whether the laptop would easily tip over when the display is fully extended.
It remains balanced because the screen hinges won't enable you to angle the display beyond around 110 degrees. In order to utilize the rolling feature, this Lenovo must be open at least 90 degrees, and if you press the button to retract the screen and then attempt to close the laptop, the motors will stop until you tilt it back open.
This design does come with a few drawbacks
The Plus Gen 6 isn't the only option in terms of laptops with the most interesting features, but certain industry professionals might find the extra real estate enticing. For example, those in finance who spend extended time working with spreadsheets and visual data may find scrolling much less cumbersome. However, this clever design isn't ideal for all applications. With its odd 2000 x 2350 resolution, it would be an awkward choice for something like gaming or streaming movies, which doesn't typically take advantage of the added screen space and will instead include black bars.
Another issue with the Plus Gen 6 is that when using it with the screen completely rolled out, you may only get around five and a half hours of battery life. Meaning, this isn't a machine that you could use for a full work day without plugging it in at some point. Lastly, while it does incorporate premium components, such as Harman Kardon speakers, ample storage with a 1TB SSD, and power under the hood with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, it's pricey. The Plus Gen 6 starts at $3,299, which might be out of reach for some consumers.