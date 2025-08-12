What Makes The Lenovo Rollable Laptop So Unique?

At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 laptop looks similar to many other 14-inch models. However, this machine hides a unique feature that could be a game-changer for some users. Of course, this is hardly the brand's first foray into unique display technology. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9I Gen 9 had a unique dual-touchscreen setup.

However, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 comes equipped with a flexible OLED display, which literally unrolls from a 5:4 aspect ratio to an 8:9 ratio, going from 14 inches to 16.7 inches with the push of a button. This enhances the amount of screen space by nearly 50%, allowing you to either utilize one large display or a split-screen configuration.

Lenovo claims that users can bolster their productivity levels with the split-screen mode using ThinkBook Workspace. This proprietary software tool gives you the ability to incorporate handy widgets and business apps in the lower screen space, improving workflow efficiency.