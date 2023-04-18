Here's How To Use Your Roomba As A Security Camera With This Little Known Feature

Having a robot vacuum definitely has its perks. You get to avoid the time suck and effort it takes to comb through your home's floors with a bulky and noisy device. You can automate it to clean on a schedule, eliminating one more task you need to remember to do or physically need to be around for. If you or someone you live with is sensitive to allergens like dust, this also becomes less of a problem because most robot vacuums are designed to filter the air and keep whatever it captures locked in. Those who find that vacuuming their space is a must on a daily basis ought to invest in a good robot vacuum.

One of the best robot vacuum manufacturers is iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba model. The company's j7 series — the Roomba j7, Roomba j7+, and Roomba Combo j7+ – are some of the most popular picks among the lineup, and each machine under the iteration can be instantly told to clean up messes as they happen. The j7/j7+ models also automatically avoid pet waste (which would otherwise clog a vacuum up), recognizes potential obstacles and remembers to avoid them in the future, and empties its dirt bin on its own. However, thanks to a beta feature that recently expanded to a more general rollout called "Remote Check-In", owners of the Roomba j7/j7+ and Roomba combo can do so much more with their trusty cleaning pal.