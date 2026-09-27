Can't Find A New RAV4? Here Are 5 Other Toyotas To Consider

It's hard to find many faults with the Toyota RAV4. For its 2026 redesign, Toyota took what was already one of the best-selling vehicles in America and improved it substantially inside and out. It's as fuel-efficient and practical as ever, with an array of improvements including a new standard hybrid powertrain that has more power and efficiency than previous hybrids. Those improvements also carry over to the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, which was formerly known as the RAV4 Prime.

There is, however, one major problem with the new RAV4, and it's that Toyota hasn't been able to meet the massive demand for its hybrid crossover. Dealers don't have enough vehicles to sell, so buyers have faced frustrating situations like added dealer markups or wait times of up to six months.

Toyota has added factory capacity, and the hope is that ramped-up RAV4 production will eventually ease the supply crunch. But while buying a RAV4 may be challenging, those who can't wait months for a new car or don't want to pay an exorbitant markup do have options, including several hybrid and electric alternatives from Toyota itself.