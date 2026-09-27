Can't Find A New RAV4? Here Are 5 Other Toyotas To Consider
It's hard to find many faults with the Toyota RAV4. For its 2026 redesign, Toyota took what was already one of the best-selling vehicles in America and improved it substantially inside and out. It's as fuel-efficient and practical as ever, with an array of improvements including a new standard hybrid powertrain that has more power and efficiency than previous hybrids. Those improvements also carry over to the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, which was formerly known as the RAV4 Prime.
There is, however, one major problem with the new RAV4, and it's that Toyota hasn't been able to meet the massive demand for its hybrid crossover. Dealers don't have enough vehicles to sell, so buyers have faced frustrating situations like added dealer markups or wait times of up to six months.
Toyota has added factory capacity, and the hope is that ramped-up RAV4 production will eventually ease the supply crunch. But while buying a RAV4 may be challenging, those who can't wait months for a new car or don't want to pay an exorbitant markup do have options, including several hybrid and electric alternatives from Toyota itself.
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Much of the RAV4's success likely comes down to competing in the ultra-popular compact SUV segment. If you are okay with a slightly smaller crossover, though, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has a lot to offer — and could save you some money as well.
Unlike the new RAV4, Toyota still offers the Corolla Cross in both gasoline and hybrid versions, though our review of the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid found the hybrid's upcharge was well worth it. Even with the hybrid upcharge, though, the Corolla Cross Hybrid's pricing undercuts the RAV4 fairly significantly. A loaded Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE model, for example, still comes in well under $40,000, destination fee included. All Corolla Cross Hybrids also come standard with all-wheel drive, which is a separate $1,400 option on the 2026 RAV4.
Of course, some buyers may find the RAV4's larger size and more powerful engine worth the price premium over the Corolla Cross. However, the hassle of trying to find a RAV4 could lead some buyers to discover that the smaller, cheaper Corolla Cross Hybrid is a worthy, money-saving alternative to its larger sibling.
Previous-generation RAV4 Hybrid
If you can't find a new RAV4, a lightly used, previous-generation model could very well be the next best thing. While Toyota has improved the 2026 RAV4, it's not fundamentally different and retains the same general shape and dimensions as its predecessor. Generally, all the positives we outlined in our reviews of the previous-generation RAV4 still apply.
Whether buying a used RAV4 Hybrid makes sense over a new one will depend on the specific vehicle and deal you find. In a normal market, you'd probably be able to find a lightly used one- or two-year-old RAV4 Hybrid at a decent discount without too much effort. However, the high demand means that, while that may be possible in some circumstances, it's not guaranteed.
Prices vary by dealer and market, but CarMax listings for lower-mileage 2025 RAV4 Hybrids suggest prices aren't too far from the new MSRPs for comparable 2026 models. Thus, do your research and make sure the deal makes sense before pulling the trigger. After all, while the previous-gen RAV4 is still a great vehicle, even without all the latest features, you don't want to overpay out of desperation or impatience.
Toyota bZ
Toyota took a big step with the 2026 RAV4 by introducing a hybrid powertrain as standard, but what if you took things one step further and bought an all-electric Toyota crossover instead? Toyota has expanded its lineup to include a few all-electric SUV models, but the one that lines up closest to the RAV4 is the bZ.
The Toyota bZ doesn't just have similar dimensions to the RAV4; it has a similar side profile and front end with the same familiar Toyota design. Like the 2026 RAV4, the bZ is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, and the front-drive bZ XLE's starting MSRP is actually slightly cheaper than the front-drive RAV4 XLE Premium's MSRP. You can also get the bZ with a dual-motor, AWD powertrain, which makes the SUV capable of mid-four-second 0-60 times. Those looking for extra space aren't left out, either, as they can go for the larger, more rugged bZ Woodland EV.
Not only could a bZ be easier to find than a RAV4, but it also has manufacturer incentives and rebates that could further improve its value proposition. Yes, going with a full-electric over a hybrid won't be for everyone, especially those who take long road trips, but the bZ might make up for that with its strong performance, available discounts, and improved availability.
Toyota Camry
What if the best RAV4 alternative wasn't an SUV at all, but a four-door sedan? Even if you put aside the current difficulties in finding a RAV4, the Toyota Camry has a bang-for-the-buck quotient that's hard to beat — provided you are okay with driving a sedan rather than a more upright crossover SUV.
As with the RAV4, the entire Camry lineup is now hybrid-only, and it gets its power from the same 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that comes in the RAV4. Even better, you can also spec the Camry with all-wheel-drive, making it stand out from its sedan competition and bringing it even closer to the RAV4's capabilities. Sure, the Camry may lack the RAV4's tall cargo space, but it has a spacious trunk and a roomy interior that should still be very family-friendly.
If the Camry works for your needs, you'll get the benefit of a vehicle that's both cheaper to buy and more fuel-efficient than the RAV4 thanks to its lighter weight and more aerodynamic profile. Apart from the SUV profile and some added ground clearance, the biggest thing the RAV4 offers that the Camry does not is the availability of a more powerful, more versatile plug-in-hybrid model.
Toyota Crown Signia
Between unibody crossovers like the RAV4, its body-on-frame models like the 4Runner, and its more recent EVs, Toyota's lineup has absolutely no shortage of SUV offerings. One of the most overlooked is the unique Toyota Crown Signia, which occupies an interesting market position in between the RAV4 and Toyota's larger three-row models like the Highlander and Grand Highlander.
Though it's powered by a similar 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder powertrain, the Crown Signia has a sleeker, more wagon-like profile than the RAV4, along with a more upscale interior that some drivers have compared to a Lexus. With a starting price in the mid-$40,000s, the Crown Signia is priced more than $10,000 higher than a base RAV4, so it's not cheap. If you're considering higher-end RAV4 trims like the XSE or Limited, though, the price delta between these two Toyota hybrid SUVs is much smaller.
If you have your sights set on a lower or mid-grade RAV4, the Signia's higher price might be hard to justify, but it could be a very strong alternative to higher-trim models, with the same proven hybrid efficiency. As a bonus, the Crown Signia is a relatively rare vehicle, so unlike the RAV4, you won't have to worry about trying to find your car in a sea of look-alikes parked in any given parking lot.