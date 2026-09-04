Toyota Dealers Have A 'Really Unusual' Problem With The Hybrid RAV4

Can a car be too successful? It seems like that might be the case with the new Toyota RAV4. Sure, most automakers would love to have the "problem" of a vehicle that sells so well that nobody can find one, but the ongoing lack of availability for the 2026 RAV4 is becoming a significant and well-publicized issue for Toyota, its dealerships, and the many customers who are trying to get hold of this popular SUV.

The RAV4's popularity in 2026 shouldn't be that surprising. In 2025, the RAV4 was Toyota's best-selling model, beaten only by the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado pickups on American best-seller lists. For the 2026 model year, Toyota not only redesigned the SUV but took a significant gamble with the RAV4, moving the lineup to an all-hybrid powertrain, just as it did the previous year with the popular Camry sedan.

That gamble has apparently paid off a little too well, with demand for the new and improved SUV far outpacing what Toyota can deliver. Speaking to CNBC, Edmunds' Jessica Caldwell pointed out that "It is really unusual to see cars fly off the dealers' lots like this." While this situation brings back memories of the vehicle shortages of the early 2020s, this lack of RAV4s isn't caused by a chip shortage or factory shutdowns. Instead, it's because Toyota's assembly lines are struggling to meet continued and increasingly pent-up demand as they transition to the new hybrid-only model.