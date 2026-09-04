Toyota Dealers Have A 'Really Unusual' Problem With The Hybrid RAV4
Can a car be too successful? It seems like that might be the case with the new Toyota RAV4. Sure, most automakers would love to have the "problem" of a vehicle that sells so well that nobody can find one, but the ongoing lack of availability for the 2026 RAV4 is becoming a significant and well-publicized issue for Toyota, its dealerships, and the many customers who are trying to get hold of this popular SUV.
The RAV4's popularity in 2026 shouldn't be that surprising. In 2025, the RAV4 was Toyota's best-selling model, beaten only by the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado pickups on American best-seller lists. For the 2026 model year, Toyota not only redesigned the SUV but took a significant gamble with the RAV4, moving the lineup to an all-hybrid powertrain, just as it did the previous year with the popular Camry sedan.
That gamble has apparently paid off a little too well, with demand for the new and improved SUV far outpacing what Toyota can deliver. Speaking to CNBC, Edmunds' Jessica Caldwell pointed out that "It is really unusual to see cars fly off the dealers' lots like this." While this situation brings back memories of the vehicle shortages of the early 2020s, this lack of RAV4s isn't caused by a chip shortage or factory shutdowns. Instead, it's because Toyota's assembly lines are struggling to meet continued and increasingly pent-up demand as they transition to the new hybrid-only model.
The perfect storm of demand
While its general shape and overall structure aren't dramatically different from the previous-generation model, the 2026 RAV4 introduced notable improvements in tech, efficiency, and performance. The lineup includes standard hybrid models that can deliver up to 44 mpg combined, and a versatile RAV4 plug-in hybrid that offers about 50 miles of all-electric range. Even without those updates, if there were ever a vehicle that was going to sell itself, so to speak, it would be the 2026 RAV4.
Beyond the well-established popularity of the RAV4 and Toyota's hybrid vehicles in general, the new model also arrived amidst a perfect storm of customer demand. For one, consumer appetite for BEVs isn't what it used to be, with the elimination of federal incentives, high prices, and continuing limitations in charging infrastructure pushing customers toward hybrids like the new RAV4. 2026's high gas prices have also likely forced buyers to focus on fuel efficiency, one area where the all-hybrid RAV4 delivers in a big way.
It's a waiting game
Supply of the 2026 RAV4 has been tight throughout the year and, despite Toyota adding capacity by starting production at its Georgetown, Kentucky plant in mid-2026, the number of RAV4s on the ground to buy is still extremely limited. In June 2026, Toyota estimated that 2026 RAV4 sales could be down by as much as 55,000 compared to the previous year; given the ongoing supply crunch, that estimate may have been conservative.
Unlike some other automakers, Toyota does not allow customers to order vehicles from the factory, so it becomes a waiting game as customers try to reserve incoming vehicles allocated to dealers. According to CNBC, some buyers have reported waiting as long as six months for their reserved RAV4 to arrive at the dealership.
The hope for Toyota and its dealers is that RAV4 production will eventually catch up to demand, but what about buyers who don't have the patience or flexibility to wait that long for their car? In some cases, the dealer may direct them to other Toyota hybrid models like the aforementioned Camry sedan, while others may find themselves shopping the RAV4's crossover SUV rivals, including Honda's popular CR-V Hybrid.