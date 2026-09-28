2 Of The Worst V12 Engines Ever Made (And 2 Of The Best)

111 years ago, American automaker Packard unveiled a new model called the Twin Six. At the time, they were in a heated back-and-forth battle with Cadillac, each marque vying for the number-one spot as America's premier luxury automaker. Cadillac was riding the high of its first V8, but with the Twin Six, Packard introduced the world to the first production V12.

Since its inception with Packard, the V12 has been lauded as the ultimate form of the combustion engine. Huge power output can be extracted from its high cylinder count; its firing order is inherently balanced, resulting in smooth power delivery and stability in the engine bay; and it's known for its vocal cords, too. In short, the V12 is perfectly suited to both performance and luxury applications. This grants the V12 a prestige and reputation that is unmatched by any other engine—they're only found in the world's finest cars.

The V12 is the statement piece of any automaker's portfolio, so when you build one, it better be good. Because the V12 holds so much gravity, no holds are barred during its development, and usually, the result is something spectacular. The silky smoothness of a Rolls-Royce V12, or the rabid screams of a Lamborghini V12, are equally distinct, yet successful takes on the engine layout that both perfectly embody their brands' ethos. However, not every instance is a success story. Here are two of the worst V12 engines ever made, and two of the best.