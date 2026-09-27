13 Cool Bosch Power Tools Released In 2026

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Bosch is one of the leading suppliers of power tools, outdoor equipment, and measuring tools that serve as a complete jobsite solution for professionals across different industries such as electricians, HVAC professionals, gardeners, and more. The company, founded by Robert Bosch in 1886, now has 50 subsidiaries and regional companies across 60 countries, all of which contributed to €91 billion in sales revenue in 2025.

Relying on digitalization, automation, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technological methods, Bosch continues to create and introduce products that help its customers in executing everyday jobs with the utmost convenience and with less physical effort. In 2026, the brand released several exciting new power tools, including saws, voltage testers, multimeters, and laser kits, among others, that are worth buying if you work in the relevant field. The company also owns several brands, including air conditioner brands like Hitachi.