13 Cool Bosch Power Tools Released In 2026
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Bosch is one of the leading suppliers of power tools, outdoor equipment, and measuring tools that serve as a complete jobsite solution for professionals across different industries such as electricians, HVAC professionals, gardeners, and more. The company, founded by Robert Bosch in 1886, now has 50 subsidiaries and regional companies across 60 countries, all of which contributed to €91 billion in sales revenue in 2025.
Relying on digitalization, automation, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technological methods, Bosch continues to create and introduce products that help its customers in executing everyday jobs with the utmost convenience and with less physical effort. In 2026, the brand released several exciting new power tools, including saws, voltage testers, multimeters, and laser kits, among others, that are worth buying if you work in the relevant field. The company also owns several brands, including air conditioner brands like Hitachi.
Laminate Trim Router
A Laminate Trim Router is a unique tool used by woodworkers to trim, shape, and laminate wooden projects. It is a small and lightweight tool that can generate about 33,000 RPM at no load to remove wooden material to create finished edges and designs. The tool is effective for both hard and soft wood and allows for an easy depth adjustment between 1 and 5/8 inches via the front rack and pinion placement to give you added control over the task.
Moreover, it is built with a transparent base plate to offer better visibility of the line of sight and the workpiece for precise cutting, and the slim profile design offers a firm and comfortable grip for controlled maneuverability. Other than these, you can connect the trim router to an external vacuum or a dust bag to collect the dust and debris produced during the woodwork. This tool can be bought at Acme Tools for $115.
18V Right Angle Drill Kit
The 18V Right Angle Drill Kit includes two Expert 18V 6Ah batteries and a 12/18-volt multi-voltage fast charger, along with the tool at a price of $525 on Acme Tools. This right-angle drill can work between zero and 1,800 RPM depending on the task, plus it is integrated with a dual kickback control that slows down the speed or completely halts the tool when faced with a bind-up to prevent sudden kickbacks. For illumination, the tool includes an LED light to improve visibility of the work area.
You can use the drill in both forward and reverse motions, and it can drill up to two 9⁄16-inch holes with self-feed bits and up to five-inch-deep holes with hole saws. Not only that, but the 7⁄16-inch chuck design allows you to quickly switch between bits without requiring additional tools. The compact and slim head makes it a suitable drill to use in narrow and difficult spots. Besides, it comes with a five-year tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty from Bosch.
True RMS Digital Multimeter
Useful for a wide range of professionals, such as electricians, HVAC technicians, automotive experts, and more, the True RMS Digital Multimeter can help with testing electrical appliances and circuits to measure readings and troubleshoot any errors. Created with a rubber-reinforced housing, the tool is made for harsh jobsite conditions and can survive drops from a height of up to six feet. Additionally, it has an IP65 rating, which means the multimeter is resistant against dust and water for added durability. You can use the tool between a temperature range of 14 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit for versatile application.
It uses high-quality silicone test leads to measure voltage, current, resistance, and signal frequency, with readings displayed clearly on a high-contrast LCD screen. Also available at $209 on Acme Tools, the kit includes an integrated kickstand for stable, hands-free placement and a tool pouch for storage. You also get two AA batteries, but remember: the multimeter won't operate if the battery compartment is open.
18V 20 In. Pole Hedge Trimmer
The 18V 20 In. Pole Hedge Trimmer from Bosch is built with a telescoping pole that can extend up to 8.2 feet long to trim and shape overhead trees and bushes, while the pivoting head further allows you to reach difficult spots and sides for a neat trimming. Thanks to the powerful brushless motor, it can generate about 3,400 SPM, and paired with the 20-inch-long diamond-ground blade, you can use the tool to cut branches as thick as ¾ inches.
In addition, the trimmer comes with built-in protection against overload and overheat for longevity and also has a safety lock you can use to prevent accidental starts. With an exclusive ant-blocking technology, it experiences fewer jams when cutting branches by automatically repeating the cut if an obstacle is detected. There's also a metal blade tip protector that help prevent damage when you are using the tool along sidewalks and walls.
Grab it on Acme Tools for $265, though the battery has to be purchased separately. Pairing it with a Core 18-volt 4Ah battery will give you around 75 minutes of nonstop performance.
18V Pruning Saw
From one of the major pruning saw brands, the 18V Pruning Saw has an eight-inch bar that cuts larger areas in a single pass for faster cutting, while the brushless motor delivers a chain speed of 23.6 feet/second. Paired with a Core 18V 4Ah battery, it can make 350 cuts per charge to tackle tree branches and shrubs with ease. Additionally, the automatic oiler keeps the bar and chain well-lubricated for smoother tool operation.
This advanced pruning saw comes with kickback protection to keep you safe against sudden kickbacks and jerks, plus end-of-cut detection technology that pulls the brake on the chain when it senses a quick downward movement of the tool that usually occurs when a cut is complete. With the toolless tension system, you can make quick chain adjustments for effective cutting. The shoulder strap also helps you handle the tool steadily. Grab it at Lowe's for $199.01.
Expert 18V 30-Degree Framing Nailer
The Expert 18V 30-Degree Framing Nailer is another Bosch power tool used to secure two pieces of material, such as wood, thin metal sheets, plastic, and more, via secure fasteners. It works on an efficient air-spring system that consistently executes the fastening job without requiring gas cartridges, as it is powered by a lithium-ion battery. You can use the tool with special clipped-head nails ranging from 2-to-3 ½ inches, depending on whether you are assembling thin or thicker materials.
In addition, the tool gun can hold 58 nails at a time, and you can also control how deep the nail goes into the material via the ergonomic thumb wheel. Plus, there are two driving modes: single-fire (slow and precise nailing) and bump-mode (quick and repeated nailing). With the dry-fire lockout system, the nailer stops firing when the cartridge has only five nails remaining to prevent damage to the work surface. Coming with a five-year warranty, this Bosch product can be bought at Acme Tools for $429, with the kit including a belt clip and a no-mar pad along with the tool.
Expert 18V 6 Random Orbit Sander
An orbital sander has multiple applications; for instance, you can use it for smoothing a wooden surface, removing old paint, or finishing a surface to present its final outlook. The Expert 18V 6-inch Random Orbit Sander can achieve up to 10,000 RPM of sanding speed along with a 3/16-inch orbital motion to get the job done quickly. The tool won't leave scratches or damage to the surface, thanks to the inclusion of a backing pad guard, while the addition of a dust canister with a HEPA filter aids in the collection of dust and debris produced during sanding to maintain a neat workspace.
Moreover, the tool includes a battery status indicator to keep you updated, and the same user interface lets you select speeds to match the task's demands. Available for purchase on Acme Tools for $389, the tool includes a five-year Bosch warranty.
18V Reciprocating Saw
Built with a powerful brushless motor, the 18V Reciprocating Saw can generate about 3,100 SPM to cut through pieces of wood, pipes, and thin metal at a stroke length of 1 to 1/8 inches. Not only this, but the saw can also be used to remove material such as fasteners and old materials. You can adjust the speed with the variable speed trigger while the vibration control technology minimizes the vibration felt by the user. A pivoting shoe provides stable contact with the work surface, and the toolless blade change lets you swap the blade quickly without extra tools.
In addition, there's a safety lock that prevents accidental starts for user safety. The lightweight, counterbalanced design also improves maneuverability, especially for overhead work. Get it on Acme Tools for $159, where you also receive a five-year warranty from the manufacturer.
6 Amp Die Grinder
Integrated with a strong six-ampere, 750-watt motor, the Bosch Die Grinder is built to execute intensive grinding tasks with its ability to deliver up to 33,000 RPM of cutting speed to quickly remove material, such as rough edges and uneven spots, to smooth and prepare a metal surface for a finished look. However, you can select between six speed modes to meet the task requirements. The spindle lock lets you quickly switch between accessories without extra tools, while the kickback control technology automatically stops the tool when faced with an obstacle.
It also has a soft start to minimize impact at startup and restart protection to prevent automatic startups if the power supply is interrupted between tasks. This die grinder has an ergonomic grip to reduce hand fatigue during prolonged use and can access narrow spaces with its compact head and design. It is currently selling on Acme Tools at a price of $229.
18V Green-Beam Rotary Laser Kit
Available for $1,045 on Acme Tools, the 18V Green-Beam Rotary Laser Kit sits on the pricier side. However, it is a pretty useful tool for construction workers and engineers to analyze whether different materials are placed at the same level and height before laying the foundation of a building structure to ensure an even and stable placement of the base. It projects a green laser beam up to a distance of 1,000 feet with an accuracy of about ±¹⁄₁₆ inches at 100 feet. The automatic self-leveling feature allows the tool to adjust the laser plane without manual interactions for easier use.
For outdoor use, the tool comes with an IP66 rating, which means it is protected against dust and water and can also survive falls from the tripod mount with a height of around five foot. The kit includes a tripod, an LR20 receiver, an 18-volt 4Ah battery, a charger, a grade rod, an alkaline adapter, and a carrying case to store it all.
Non-Contact Voltage Tester
The Bosch Non-Contact Voltage Tester is designed with a tough TPE-reinforced housing to withstand outdoor jobsite environments, while the rubber grip allows for comfortable handling. This tool is handy for electricians who want to obtain voltage readings of different equipment and electrical appliances to check for errors or faults. The device can detect AC voltage without requiring direct contact with the outlets or switches — just bring it close to the target surface, and it can detect alternating voltage between 90 and 1,000 volts.
A green light means no voltage, while a red light with a sound indicates voltage, helping you determine whether an electrical outlet is safe to touch. The continuous self-test feature analyzes the outlet before and during operation to ensure it produces dependable results. There's also a belt clip built onto the tool for convenient storage on your tool belt. Acme Tools is selling the product for just $47.
12V 3 In. Random Orbital Polisher
Another great product released by Ryobi, the 12V 3-Inch Random Orbital Polisher can be used for removing scratches, correcting paint imperfections, and swirl marks from the surface of your vehicle to create a fresher look. It delivers about 7,000 RPM of speed, complemented by a 15⁄32-inch orbital motion for a consistent and smooth polishing without leaving behind marks and stains. You can place the tool on the work surface between uses without worry, thanks to the rear rubber resting pad.
Furthermore, it works with a three-inch polishing pad, and you can quickly replace the pads with an open-ended wrench included in the kit. You can also keep track of the battery status via the built-in indicator, plus the lock-on switch lets you operate the tool at the chosen speed without having to constantly press the trigger. Purchase this orbital polisher on Acme Tools for $369.
18V Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
Working without music can get boring at times. To amp up the vibe, carry the 18V Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker to your worksite and enjoy your favorite music and podcasts while you do the job. The portable design and strap handle make it easy to carry, while the durable build helps it withstand outdoor conditions. There is a USB port you can use to charge small devices, like smartphones, and an LED indicator that keeps you updated with the selected mode and the charge status.
Additionally, it has one speaker and two passive radiators that deliver impressive sound quality—all you have to do is connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, keeping it within 100 feet. This compact speaker is powered by an 18V lithium battery (not included in the kit), or you can also connect it to an electrical outlet via a USB-C PD adapter for a longer runtime. You can also pair two speakers for a surround sound experience. This Bosch product is listed on Acme Tools for $115.