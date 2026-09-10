5 Bosch Specialty Tools That Can Come In Handy For On-The-Go Jobs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
German tool brand Bosch is a ubiquitous option you can find in shelves all over the world. In fact, a lot consumers don't realize that apart from its main brand, Bosch owns a lot of other popular brands, like Thermador, Hitachi Cooling & Heating, and Champion. It has created an entire ecosystem of products, including those designed to maintain them.
Despite there being a wide range of products under the Bosch banner, including cleaning tools and smart home products, many people still think of power tools when its name pops up. It's not surprising — the brand's made them for almost a hundred years of experience. While its manufacturing has expanded worldwide, Bosch is still known for quality and reliability, especially among professionals. These days, it lists hundreds of pieces of equipment for all kinds of trade solutions from general contracting, masonry, demolition, electric, plumbing, framing, and even restoration.
And while it has no shortage of large tools, Bosch also has options for workers who need to be more mobile. In recent times, it's grown a portfolio of compact, lightweight, and multi-functional tools that can add a lot of value in all kinds of job sites. So, if you're someone looking for tools that are worth adding extra weight to your tool kit, we've rounded up some specialty tools that can that have features that set them apart from similar products from other brands.
Bosch Professional Inspection Camera
Whether it's finding clogs in pipes, inspecting HVAC vents, or checking for car engine problems, inspection cameras have a lot of handy uses. With the Bosch Professional Inspection Camera, you can view even the tightest places on its 5-inch screen. This model has an 11.5-foot cable that holds an IP67 certification, which means it's both dust-proof and waterproof. Specifically, it can handle even immersing in water up to 1 meter (around 3.3 feet) for half an hour. Because of this, you can comfortably use it for jobs related to plumbing, HVAC, or other wet environments. But take note, this tool itself only has an IP54 rating, so it's best not to submerge it.
For file storage, it has both internal storage that can host up to 30 photos and the option to expand the storage with a MicroSD card. In addition, you can also use the MicroSD card to transfer photos if you don't want to use the USB-C cable. Overall, the unit weighs just 1.61 pounds. It uses the Bosch 12V Max battery system, which lets you interchange the batteries. Retailing for $499, the Bosch Professional Camera (GIC 12V-5-527) has been rated 4.4 stars by 47 people on Amazon. Out of the box, it comes with the unit itself, four batteries, an adapter, 32 GB MicroSD card, hook, mirror, and magnet.
Bosch 18V Heat Gun
There are so many reasons why a heat gun is worth buying, like heating up pipes, removing stick-on tiles, or drying wood. Depending on how hot you need it to be, you can set the Bosch 18V Heat Gun (GHG18V-50N) to either 930 degrees Fahrenheit or 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Bosch states that it can reach 570 degrees Fahrenheit in just six seconds, which means you don't need to wait so long to get started. It's also capable of generating up to 175 liters of hot air per minute and comes with two different nozzles: reduction and hook, which you can use to be more precise with your heating. The reduction nozzle is made to concentrate heat in a smaller area, while the hook lets you hook around surfaces, like heat-shrinking wires.
Compatible with the Bosch 18V battery system, this heat gun lets you work comfortably without any cables. Bosch claims that with its 8 Ah batteries, it can run for up to 21 minutes on its lowest setting. It weighs just 1.3 pounds, so it's a little more than a pair of iPhone 17 Pro Max phones. For added comfort, it has a soft-grip design and an LED light for improved visibility. And when you need to transport it, it has a lockout switch designed to prevent it from being turned on in your bag. An Amazon's Choice product, the Bosch 18V Heat Gun (GHG18V-50N) retails for $179 and has an average rating of 4.5 stars from 100+ people on Amazon.
Bosch D-TECT 120 Wall Scanner
Unlike other budget stud finders out there, the Bosch D-TECT 120 Wall Scanner has a lot more tricks up its sleeve. Using the brand's patented radar technology, this wall scanner can detect metal, wood, water pipes, and live wire. However, it does have a different maximum detection depth for each one: copper wiring (2⅜ inches), ferrous metals (4¾ inches), and non-ferrous metals (4¾ inches). Since it uses the same color-coding system as traffic lights (red, orange, and green), there's less room for error.
Aside from not needing to be calibrated, the stud finder also has instant spot detection features. Depending on where you plan to use it, you can set it to one of three modes: drywall, universal, and concrete. It can also operate in a wide temperature range from 14 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite being able to do all this, it weighs just 1.1 pounds and measures 4.25 inches by 8.25 inches by 3.25 inches. It can work with either AA batteries or the 12V battery system, so it offers added flexibility.
As of August 2026, the $268.74 Bosch Professional Wall Scanner D-TECT 120 is an Amazon's Choice product that over 540 Amazon users have rated around 4.1 stars. Out of the box, it also includes a battery adapter and bag. That said, if you're still not convinced, we've also highlighted how another product from the Bosch line up, the GMS120 is one of the best stud finders for any job.
Bosch Professional Screwdriver
Among tools that almost everyone should have in their tool kits, screwdrivers are perhaps the most common. But while ordinary screwdrivers can be enough for the average person, many professionals benefit from the speed and efficiency of an electric one, like the Bosch Professional Screwdriver. Using a universal bit locker system, you can use it with one of the eight bits that fit its ¼-inch hex. You can choose one of its seven torque settings. It's a rechargeable unit that uses a USB-C mini cable, so it can work with power banks in a jiffy. Plus, it also comes with a mini case where you can store all of its accessories. Priced at $87.99, the Bosch Professional Screwdriver has been rated 4.4 stars on average by 2,300-plus Amazon users.
However, there are a lot of other great electric screwdrivers on the market that might be more suited to people on a budget. For example, some highly rated options under $25 include the Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver and Skil Twist 2.0 Rechargeable Screwdriver. If you need slightly more power, the $139 Bosch PS21-2A 12V Max Two-Speed Pocket Driver Kit, which includes the 12V battery and charger, is also highly-reviewed. At just 1.4 pounds, it can reach 1,300 rpm, with a maximum torque of 265 in-lb. An Overall Pick product on Amazon, over 2,400 users have rated it 4.7 stars on average.
Bosch Professional Laser Measure
Gone are the days you needed to fumble around with a tape measure, especially when it comes to measuring large materials or spaces. Capable of measuring distances up to 100 feet, the Bosch Professional Laser Measure (GLM 100-23) boasts up to an ¹⁄₁₆-inch accuracy. You'll be able to view the measurements on the large graphic display. Apart from its measuring button, it also has a rounding button that you can use to make adjustments between half an inch to ¹⁄₃₂-inch. The tool features a real-time measurement mode, so you can keep walking and it will adjust when you need it. And if you drop it, its full rubber housing should offer some protection.
Designed for portability, it weighs just 0.19 pounds and measures 1.7 inches by 0.9 inches by 3.9 inches. Since it has an operating temperature of 14 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, it can handle extreme temperatures, even outdoors. However, one caveat is that it uses a pair of AAA batteries, so you can't just recharge it with a power bank when you're out and about. It also doesn't have an IP rating, so you'll need to be careful about dropping it. On Amazon, more than 2,600 have rated the $62.99 Bosch GLM 100-23 Professional Laser Measure an average of 4.6 stars. It's also an Amazon's Choice product. Unsurprisingly, we've also included it in our list of home improvement gadgets that can actually make a difference.