13 Makita 18V Power Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings
Established in 1915, Makita has become one of the leading power tool brands, with a presence in more than 40 countries. Makita introduced its first power tool in 1958, a portable electric planer, and the first cordless power tool in 1978, the 7.2V cordless drill. Since then, the company has developed an extensive range of products for woodworkers, plumbers, automotive technicians, homeowners, and even DIYers to support their work on job sites. Power tool users all over the world trust Makita to get the job done.
The catalog is divided into four main tool systems — 12V, 18V, 36V, and 80V — and here we are going to introduce you to some of the Makita 18V power tools with hundreds of 5-star ratings. All these tools offer cordless convenience for greater portability and maneuverability. However, before buying Makita tools, remember that several lookalikes are sold on Amazon and elsewhere with very similar colors and appearances.
Makita 18V LXT Blower
Makita is a good brand for leaf blowers, and the 18V LXT Blower can be a useful addition to your toolkit. The brushless motor can generate up to 459 CFM of airflow at 116 mph, clearing large piles of leaves and debris from your sidewalk and driveway. The cruise control lever allows for speed adjustments. With this blower, you won't have to constantly press the trigger — just use the speed lock to keep the tool running continuously at the set speed and settings.
Moreover, the compact design allows for easy one-handed use, while the inline fan design improves balance. Available on Amazon for $134.99 (tool only), the 18V LXT has received 3,686 customer ratings, with 82% being 5-star, bringing the average to 4.6. Customers loved the blower's power delivery and appreciated its lightweight build, while some users found it an incredible replacement for gas-powered blowers that come with endless nuisances.
Makita 18V LXT Multi-Tool
With the Makita 18V LXT Multi-Tool, you can execute a range of tasks, such as cutting wood and drywall, removing grout between tiles, removing adhesives and caulk from surfaces, cutting metal fasteners, and more. Therefore, at $124 on Amazon, the tool can be a handy purchase. It has a variable-speed dial that lets you set the maximum speed to 20,000 OPM, depending on whether you want to make light or aggressive cuts. There's an easy-to-use power switch with a lock-on button that allows continuous firing without holding the trigger.
In addition, this multi-tool features a small-diameter barrel grip of just 2-3/8 inches. You can easily switch between blades and accessories without requiring any extra wrenches or screwdrivers, thanks to the tool-less clamp system.
It has a 4.8-star rating on the platform, based on 5,418 reviews, with 87% giving it 5 stars. Users found it useful for home renovations, with one of its highlighted features being the quick repositioning of the blade via the clamping lever, which adds convenience mid-task.
Makita 18V LXT Cut-Off/Angle Grinder
The Makita 18V LXT Cut-Off/Angle Grinder comes equipped with an automatic speed-change technology that adjusts the speed and torque output based on the task's intensity. Meanwhile, the active-feedback sensing technology halts the motor as soon as the tool encounters an obstruction in the line of work, preventing damage to the surface and harm to the user. The tool can go up to 8,500 RPM, which is not manually adjustable.
In addition, the body has an LED indicator to keep you updated on the charge status. With an average of 4.8 from more than 3,100 reviewers (86% 5-star ratings), this Amazon's Choice product can be bought for $127.99. Professionals have used this angle grinder on construction sites to cut through concrete, and reported that it functioned well. General contractors in the review section have also sung its praises, which is reflected in its reviews and ratings.
Makita 18V LXT 6-1/2 Circular Saw
One of the handy additions to a woodworker's toolkit, the Makita 18V LXT 6-1/2 Circular Saw features an electronically controlled motor that can reach up to 3,700 RPM for faster cutting. The precision-machined aluminum base allows stable placement of the saw, with a bevel capacity from 0 to 50 degrees for angled cuts. When positioned at 90 degrees, it can cut through 2-1/4-inch-thick wood. Furthermore, you will find an on-board blade wrench to aid in a quick blade replacement. Plus, the rubberized soft grip adds to comfortable handling.
Rated 4.7 based on 2,428 user reviews, with 85% of them 5-star ratings, the circular saw is up for grabs at $119.99 on Amazon. The lightweight, compact design makes it easier to work with, and the cutting performance is impressive enough to handle a range of professional and DIY cutting jobs, according to customer reviews, which also mention appreciation for its lightweight design.
Makita 18V LXT Compact Router
With multiple uses, the Makita 18V LXT Compact Router comes in handy for trimming uneven wood edges, creating decorative designs, cutting grooves and channels, and more. The router is equipped with a brushless motor that operates between 10,000 and 30,000 RPM, depending on the task. There are two LED lights built into the body to illuminate the workspace for better visibility, while the smooth rack-and-pinion design lets you adjust the cutting depth.
The soft start feature gradually speeds up the tool, and the lock button prevents accidental startups — both contributing to safer use. The aluminum housing and non-marring base add durability while protecting the work surface from marks. It also has a dust nozzle to which you can connect an external vacuum cleaner hose to collect dust and debris generated during the task.
Up for sale on Amazon for $156.97, this tool has a 4.8 rating from 2,176 reviewers, 87% of whom gave it 5 stars. Comments noted that this ergonomically designed compact router makes woodworking projects more enjoyable and efficient for them, as it provides ample power and easily matches the speed to the task at hand.
Makita 18V LXT Inflator
A portable inflator is a great tool to keep in the trunk of your car in case your tires go flat in the middle of nowhere. Instead of being stuck, you can use the Makita 18V LXT Inflator to inflate tires on cars and light trucks to 120 PSI. You can set the desired pressure using the buttons beside the LCD screen, and the tool will automatically stop once the target pressure is reached to prevent overfilling. Additionally, there's a built-in LED light to lighten up the area and a high-visibility pressure gauge for clear readings. The hose length is 25 1/2 inches for elongated reach.
This Makita inflator is not limited to tires but can also be used to top off balls and other inflatable objects. Priced at $101, the kit includes a Presta valve adapter, a sports ball needle, and a tapered adapter for versatile use. It has garnered 83% 5-star ratings out of 3,291 global ratings, with an average rating of 4.7. The lightweight design and ability to top off tires in no time are appreciated by users, and it is a handy gadget for camping trips and outdoor travel shenanigans.
Makita 18V LXT 5 Random Orbit Sander
Made for woodworkers, the Makita 18V LXT 5" Random Orbit Sander is an effective tool for preparing and finishing wooden surfaces to get the final sleek look. You can select from three speed settings: 7,000, 9,500, and 11,000 OPM, while the large 1/8-inch random orbital action allows for quick sanding without leaving swirl marks or patterns. Bring the pad to a complete halt using the pad brake once the application is done. In addition, it is built with a through-the-pad dust-collection system to capture dust and debris, while the switches are sealed to protect against dust ingress.
The 5-inch hook-and-loop design allows for quick changes of the sanding pad. Selling at $214.26, the tool is rated 4.8 by 2,842 reviewers, with 86% of ratings being 5-star. Its low-noise operation and compact design received praise, while the speed adjustment feature also rated well among users.
Makita 18V LXT LED Flashlight
The Makita 18V LXT LED Flashlight is something made for professionals and homeowners alike. It features 12 bright LED lights that can produce up to 240 lumens. Pairing the tool with an 18V LXT 5.0Ah battery (sold separately) provides 17 hours of nonstop illumination in high mode and 40 hours in low mode. This flashlight can fold up and down with seven positive stop points, so you can direct the light exactly where it is needed, while the metal hang hook allows for 360-degree swivel and hands-free storage.
Furthermore, the compact design makes it a portable tool to carry on the jobsite, and the soft, rubberized grip aids in comfortable handling. This tool from the 18V collection can be purchased on Amazon for $59.99, where it has a 4.8-star rating from 7,207 reviews (86% are 5-star).
Users loved the flashlight's durable build and noted that it can withstand drops from low heights. The swiveling motion and folding head also enhance functionality and increase versatility for various jobs.
Makita 18V LXT 3-1/4-Inch Planer
A planer differs from an orbital sander in that you can use it for woodworking tasks requiring a bulk amount of material removal to reduce the thickness of the piece and to create a level surface. Meanwhile, an orbital sander is more appropriate for slow, precise movements when you want to achieve a finished look on a wooden surface. The Makita 18V LXT 3-1/4-Inch Planer is built with a robust motor that can produce up to 15,000 RPM of speed through a two-blade cutterhead with double-edge carbide blades for making sharp cuts.
Additionally, you can adjust the cutting depth to 5/64 inches via the click knob with scale readings to achieve precise settings. The tool consists of a precision-machined aluminum base that further aids in maintaining accuracy. It has many applications, like creating even surfaces, resizing pieces of wood during renovations and repairs, and more.
The power tool is listed on Amazon for $172.99 and has a 4.8 rating, with 87% 5-star ratings, based on 1,341 reviews. As per the comments, customers used it on a variety of materials, like soft redwood and hardwood, and it planed well with zero bogging, leaving users with a flat and finished piece of wood.
Makita 18V LXT Reciprocating Saw
The Makita 18V LXT Reciprocating Saw delivers up to 2,800 strokes per minute at a cutting depth of 1/4 inch to provide quick, effective cutting. Consequently, you can use it to cut drywall, wood, pipes, metal sheets, and whatnot, thanks to the high-quality steel blade. With the tool-less blade change system, you can install the blade without requiring extra hand tools, while the compact design lets it access narrow spaces between pipes and behind cabinets.
For added safety and convenience, the blade stops as soon as you release the trigger, and a refined crank mechanism reduces the risk of deflection, so it won't bend, twist, or move sideways during cutting. Up for sale at $154.99, this battery-powered tool is rated 4.8 by over 1,850 Amazon users, with an 87% 5-star rating. Buyers used it for several home renovation tasks and for cutting through tree branches. Its maneuverability is also a highlight and is well liked by users.
Makita 18V LXT Impact Driver
With the Makita 18V LXT Impact Driver, you can drive fasteners into wood or automotive equipment at a top speed of up to 3,600 IPM and a maximum torque of 1,500 inch-pounds. The impact driver has an electronically controlled motor that automatically matches its output to the application's demands to optimize battery usage. However, speed selection is not available on this power tool.
Moreover, the 1/4-inch hex chuck design lets you change bits in no time, while the rubberized soft grip aids in comfortable handling. In addition, the tool features dual LED lights that illuminate the target surface for better visibility. Available on Amazon for $84.95, the product has 1,340 global ratings with an average of 4.8 (87% 5-star reviews). Customers found its power output sufficient to remove old nuts and lugs that are otherwise hard to remove. Plus, it's also a great Makita tool for building decks.
Makita 18V LXT Fan
With a 4.7-star rating from 1,294 global ratings, the Makita 18V LXT Fan has 83% 5-star reviews. The fan is a great addition to your toolkit, delivering up to 290 CFM of airflow with three speed settings. The head automatically oscillates 45 degrees left to right to keep the surroundings cool and can also be tilted 90 degrees up and 45 degrees down manually when you want to direct the air toward yourself.
It also has an energy-saving three-stage automatic timer that lets you set the fan to turn off after 1, 2, or 4 hours. You can use the fan with any 18V LXT lithium-ion battery, and its compact, portable design lets you place it on your work table without taking up much space. Users mentioned that the fan is reasonably quiet, helping avoid distractions during work, and moves plenty of air to keep them cool.
Makita 18V LXT 1/2 Impact Wrench
The Makita 18V LXT 1/2" Impact Wrench is a durable Makita tool you can use to loosen or tighten large nuts and bolts. It can produce a fastening torque of 740 foot-pounds and a breakaway torque of 1,180 foot-pounds at a top speed of up to 2,200 IPM, and it has three speed settings. With the 1/2-inch anvil design, you can quickly switch between sockets without extra tools, and the compact design lets you work in tight spaces.
Professionals across several fields, such as automotive technicians, electricians, plumbers, and construction workers, can use this impact wrench to tackle tough nuts and bolts with maximum power.
Rated 4.8 by 2,230 reviewers with 88% 5-star ratings, this product can be grabbed at $285.78 on Amazon. Buyers used the impact wrench on their vehicles and construction projects and loved its speed and torque, which are enough to loosen even the most stubborn bolts. Some users also mentioned that the tool starts smoothly and that its speed is easy to manage, suiting the application. As an integral part of a tool kit, this drill is one Makita tool no handyman should be without.
Methodology
Makita offers a wide range of power tools, each suited to a different task. There are impact wrenches, jobsite fans, saws, and whatnot — all aimed at helping the user with various tasks by reducing the time and effort required to complete them.
In this list, we narrowed the offerings to tools with a minimum score of 4.5 from at least 1,250 global raters on Amazon, with more than 80% of ratings being 5-star. This gives us an idea of the tool's performance and reliability when used under real-world tasks. Moreover, they are all available on Amazon via the official Makita Store to minimize the chances of receiving fake or counterfeit tools.