13 Makita 18V Power Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings

Established in 1915, Makita has become one of the leading power tool brands, with a presence in more than 40 countries. Makita introduced its first power tool in 1958, a portable electric planer, and the first cordless power tool in 1978, the 7.2V cordless drill. Since then, the company has developed an extensive range of products for woodworkers, plumbers, automotive technicians, homeowners, and even DIYers to support their work on job sites. Power tool users all over the world trust Makita to get the job done.

The catalog is divided into four main tool systems — 12V, 18V, 36V, and 80V — and here we are going to introduce you to some of the Makita 18V power tools with hundreds of 5-star ratings. All these tools offer cordless convenience for greater portability and maneuverability. However, before buying Makita tools, remember that several lookalikes are sold on Amazon and elsewhere with very similar colors and appearances.