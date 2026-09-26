The Biggest Drawbacks Of Switching To Windows From Mac

The MacBook is one of the easiest laptops to recommend, despite Apple's recent price hike across its lineup. It has premium build quality, one of the most efficient chips on the market, and all-day battery life. Much of its performance and stability is thanks to the operating system that powers the machine — macOS. It gets regular feature updates and bug fixes that give all Mac users peace of mind. Despite macOS having a solid reputation for security and stability, it might not appeal to everyone — especially those who don't want to spend a premium on an Apple product.

Windows laptops and desktop PCs come at all price points, and the operating system enjoys a worldwide market share of over 60%. If your Mac has reached the end of its life and you're looking to upgrade to a new computer, you're likely eyeing a laptop or desktop PC that runs on Windows 11. The good news is there are a lot of things to like about the operating system.

For starters, Windows offers significantly better compatibility with games. There are professional apps like SolidWorks that simply do not run on macOS natively. Plus, Windows receives frequent updates that bring new features. That said, switching from a Mac to a Windows computer comes with its fair share of compromises. From buggy software updates to a lack of ecosystem features you may have grown used to, here are five things to keep in mind before you switch to Windows.