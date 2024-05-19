What Is Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, And How Can You Disable It?

If you have received an error message saying, "Microsoft Defender SmartScreen prevented an unrecognized app from starting," while launching or installing a recently downloaded app, then you know that Microsoft Defender's SmartScreen feature is active on your Windows device.

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is a Windows security tool that helps protect your PC from online threats such as malware downloads and installation, phishing attempts, and malicious websites. It acts as a gatekeeper between your browser and the system. When you download an application from a website, SmartScreen scans it thoroughly using advanced machine learning algorithms and a robust database to examine the source's reputation and identify potentially unsafe apps before they can cause harm.

While this additional layer of defense makes your system safer, sometimes SmartScreen can wrongly flag legitimate apps due to false positives or unfamiliar publishers. This might prevent you from installing some essential apps that you require for your work or entertainment. If you are sure that Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is wrongly blocking a legitimate app from running, you can turn it off temporarily.