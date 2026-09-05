I've Been Gaming On Linux For Five Years - Is It Ready To Replace Windows?

I am not exaggerating for the sake of sensationalism when I say that virtually every game I've tried on Linux has just worked. Dozens upon dozens of single-player games and multiplayer games, hyperrealistic AAA games and pixel-art indie games, you name it. They. Just. Work. About 95% of the time I hit the play button and the rest was history. Another 4.99% of the time, it required a simple change like swapping the Proton version, adding a launch command, or — extremely rarely — needing to mess with game files. The final 0.01% of the time — I kid you not, I can count those times on one hand — a game would not play despite my best efforts.

The data's on my side. Steam's Verified program includes almost 9,000 Verified games, a number that goes up to almost 30,000 if you include the playable ones. These are the most-played games we're talking about, too; I'd wager there's only a minority of people who play games beyond that 30,000. ProtonDB, a community rating system, says only about 1% of popular games are "borked," i.e., not working at all. To be fair, Steam has many tens of thousands more unverified games, but it's important to understand that "untested" doesn't mean "unplayable." I have tried a couple dozen "unsupported" games that worked, no questions asked, so the numbers don't tell the whole story.

The question you should be asking is shifting from "can Linux run your game?" to "how well?" You'll still want to check ProtonDB ratings before you buy the game, just in case. But I mean, we're already playing PC games on Android for crying out loud.