9 Pieces Of Camping Gear Worth Buying From Walmart (And 4 To Skip)

Water supply is the non-negotiable part of camping, and it must be clean and safe at all times. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is a simple solution that will guarantee you get the best water possible out in the wilderness. It weighs in at just about two ounces and has a hollow-fiber microfilter that eliminates microorganisms when you are drinking straight from a specific water source. This utility makes it one of the camping items that can truly keep you safe out in the wilderness.

To use it, uncap both ends, stick the bottom into a bottle, cup, pot, or even directly into a stream and take a sip. As simple as that and you don't have to pull too hard on it — if the filter's been dry for a while, you can prime it by soaking it for about half a minute and it should work fine. Once you finish drinking, always remember to blow back through the straw to remove any gunk and remaining water on the bottom side. This helps the filter both last longer and stay cleaner between uses.

There's one caveat you need to consider before buying this item. You can't batch filter and save clean water for later with the personal water filter. If you want to store some water, LifeStraw has an offering that does that well — the LifeStraw Flex Water Filter with Collapsible Squeeze Bottle.