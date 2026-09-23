14 Of Our Favorite New Harbor Freight Finds From 2026 (So Far)
Harbor Freight is a retailer that's often working on something new. The direct factory-to-store approach the brand takes gives it greater control over the design and creation of its new equipment. And as a natural byproduct of that, lots of the products it announced at last year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show (and at subsequent events this year) have really caught our attention.
From new lawn and landscaping support systems to gear that can make automotive repair and maintenance tasks a little easier and beyond, Harbor Freight's catalog has added some particularly exciting new gear recently, including stuff that should satisfy both hobbyist or DIY needs and professional ones. Some of these new additions are on the subtler end of the tool spectrum. Others balance that out by really bringing the pizzaz. Either way, every new addition listed here could bring added depth and potentially exciting new capabilities to your tool kit.
Icon G2 4¾-Inch Stubby Flex Ratchet (¼ and 38-Inch Drive Sizes)
The Icon G2 Stubby Flex Ratchet is available in two drive sizes, featuring both a flexing head and a truly tiny size. This is not going to offer much reach into far recesses, but it should provide access and tightening capabilities in particularly tight quarters. The tool features a split pawl that offers both excellent strength and a high level of performance. Its fully sealed head has an 80-tooth gearing that delivers a 4.5-degree arc swing. The ratchets measure just under 5 inches in total length for the ⅜-inch drive size, and a little over 3 inches for the ¼-inch drive model.
These ratchets should deliver exceptional versatility, expanding what is possible with your toolkit to a significant degree. The larger option is listed for $45, comparing directly to a much more expensive Snap-On model compared to Harbor Freight's value picks, priced at $162. The ¼-inch drive size is less expensive, priced at $35. Both feature a nickel-chrome-moly gear and a chrome-moly tool body.
Braun 2,200 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight
The Braun 2,200 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight could be a great addition to your emergency preparedness toolkit. The tool is waterproof, so you'll be able to use it in virtually any weather condition you face, and it sends light up to 1,300 feet away from the source. This should make it great for tasks involving search and rescue, and a solid option when taking stock of the area surrounding your home in the dark during a thunderstorm or other similar conditions. The tool is priced at $25 and features four light modes, including a strobe effect. This makes it a useful option when trying to signal others instead of performing a search yourself.
The flashlight features a trigger lock to allow for setting it down and keeping the light on, and it's USB-C rechargeable, so you won't have to worry about buying extra batteries. It includes an LED charge indicator and an adjustable stand that allows you to use it hands-free. There's also a belt clip attached to the side of the tool, making for a versatile option that you can easily carry with you while moving around the yard or elsewhere.
Merlin ⅜-Inch by 50-Foot Heavy Duty Retractable Air Hose Reel
If you use pneumatic tools in your garage or workshop, you know that keeping everything operating at its full potential requires a raft of accessory gear. One element that plays a central role in your ability to use pneumatic tools, regardless of which major air tool brand you choose, is the air hose that connects your tool to the compressor. There's lots to consider when choosing the right hose, and as is the case with corded equipment, finding the right length is crucially important. The Merlin ⅜-Inch by 50-Foot Heavy Duty Retractable Air Hose Reel is a wall mountable hose reel and comes with a 50-foot premium PVC/rubber hybrid air hose. It's listed for $90 at Harbor Freight.
The hose reel features a fully adjustable tension setting that allows for precision winding and unwinding. It also allows you to lock the extended hose in place when you reach your desired distance from the reel. Quickly tugging on the hose activates its rewinding function, allowing you to easily pull it out to your required distance and then retract it without issue when you are finished. The included hose features a ⅜-inch diameter with a 300 PSI rating and NPT fittings.
Pittsburgh 16 Quart Oil Container with Drain Pan
An oil pan may not be exciting, but it is important, and having the wrong one can really impact the good functioning of your garage. The Pittsburgh 16 Quart Oil Container with Drain Pan is normally priced at $20, but available for a discounted $15 at time of writing. It allows you to change your oil while avoiding the mess that can come from using an open drain pan. The pan can hold 16 quarts of oil and features a large drain area with raised edges to reduce potential splash issues.
It features a wide, removable side section to allow for easy collection, and then features a secure seal with a leakproof design that allows it to stand vertically. The collection pan is roughly of the shape of the oil container you'll use to add new the lubrication to the vehicle's internal systems, making it easy to store alongside spare oil. It includes a handle with an easy grip to make transportation simple, giving you a full service tool to handle oil changes and then dispose of the waste material safely without having to transfer it to another container.
Hercules 15 Amp 8¼-Inch Compact Table Saw
The Hercules 15 Amp 8¼-Inch Compact Table Saw can offer plenty of value working through any number of new DIY projects around the house. The table saw is a piece of equipment that can help advance your woodworking skills, growling with you as you gain confidence to take on new projects. This particular model was one addition to the Harbor Freight catalog in the summer of 2026 and immediately grabbed our attention.
First of all, the tool is listed for $300, making it an inexpensive option for rip cutting boards. The tool is a corded model, allowing you to continue making cuts over the lengthy periods of use without worrying about draining a battery. It utilizes a rack and pinion fence with a rip capacity of up to 24½ inches making it capable of ripping full sized 4-by-8 sheets of plywood and other similar material down the middle. The tool delivers a 5,800 RPM blade speed while offering a 2⁹⁄₁₆-inch maximum cut depth at 90 degrees. It also weighs 49 pounds, making it relatively lightweight and manageable as a mobile solution for cutting tasks that take place away from your workshop setting.
Bauer 20V 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer
The Bauer 20V 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer is an in-store only purchase listed for $100. It operates on Bauer's 20-volt cordless platform, and delivers a spray that can apparently reach over 15 feet. The tool can handle up to 40 gallons of spraying on a single battery charge when paired with a 3.0Ah battery, giving you roughly 10 tank refills before you have to swap out your power pack. It delivers 90 PSI of constant pressure for consistent spraying throughout your work and features a 53-inch flexible hose with an ergonomic grip and trigger design so that you want fatigue as you move around the yard.
The backpack sprayer weighs 12½ pounds and shifts the bulk of the carrying task to your back rather than making you tote the tank in one hand while spraying with the other. It's a great option for those who need to spray plant feed, weed killer, and other treatments across a wide area, and comes in at a reasonable price, too.
Braun 1,000 Lumen Rechargeable Slim Headlamp
There are plenty of headlamps available on the market, and they generally all work and look the mostly the same. The Braun 1,000 Lumen Rechargeable Slim Headlamp changes things by placing the power element in the back of the band and delivering a string of lights along the front for a wider area of illumination and a lower profile build. The tool comes with a 20-inch USB-C charging cable and recharges via this connection (requiring 4 hours to return its battery to full power).
When fully charged, the headlamp can produce up to 28 hours of runtime and offers three lighting modes: A high, medium, and low setting. The tool features an adjustable strap that allows you to secure it comfortably and firmly on your head and it can handle illumination of up to 130 feet in total range. The tool weighs less than 1 pound. It therefore won't sit heavily on your head. while offering 1,000 lumens of output and a scaled down size that makes it great for handling work under cars and in other tight areas that demand as much mobility as possible.
Atlas 80V Dual Port Backpack Blower Kit
The Atlas 80V Dual Port Backpack Blower Kit is a high-intensity option for handling the fallen leaves around your lawn. The tool is available in-store only for the time being, and comes with a price tag of $500. For that, you will receive two 4.0Ah batteries and a 5-amp rapid charger, as well as the tool itself. This backpack blower itself delivers 190 MPH of clearing power, with a 760 CFM air flow rating. It operates in a dual port configuration for maximum power. It features a turbo button, as well, allowing it to boost the power for clearing away wet debris and other hard move material.
This tool features an adjustable-length tube and a variable speed trigger that allows for nuanced adjustments of the approach you take to moving material on the ground. The cruise control lever is another nice function that allows you to operate the tool with greater ease over extended periods of time.
Predator 4,200 Watt Dual-Fuel Super Quiet Inverter Generator
The Predator 4,200 Watt Dual-Fuel Super Quiet Inverter Generator made a notable splash in the Harbor Freight catalog when it came out this year, despite not being classified strictly as power tool. This support solution is listed for $800 and offers a dual-fuel capability that allows it to run on either gasoline or propane. It features CO Secure technology to keep you safe when using it indoors, automatically shutting down the generator when harmful levels of carbon monoxide are detected.
The generator runs on a 187cc engine and and produces noise up to 59.8 dB(A), making it suitable for use in a wide array of settings, from emergency backup to recreational camping and RV road tripping. It includes two 120V 5-20R outlets, a 120V TT-30R outlet, and one USB-A and USB-C outlet, apiece. It also features an integrated digital display and can run for up to 26 hours when paired with a 20-pound tank of propane and operating at 25% capacity.
Hercules 20V Variable Speed Surface Conditioning Tool
Harbor Freight offers a few surface conditioning tools, but until the release of the Hercules 20V Variable Speed Surface Conditioning Tool, they were all corded options. This tool offers the same restoration task capabilities without requiring you to plug it into the wall, making it far more portable. It sells for $150, featuring a brushless motor that delivers a variable speed ranging from 1,000 to 3,700 RPM, and all-metal gearing that allows you to aggressively strip down paint, smooth surfaces, and more.
The ergonomic inline design, front D-shaped handle, and lock-on switch all combine to make the tool easily grippable in a range of different orientations. It operates with an electric brake that slows the wheel quickly when you turn off the tool and utilizes six speed settings with constant speed control to maintain exact performance standards that you require for any particular task.
Daytona 3 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands (Metallic Red)
Numerous Daytona products have garnered thousands of ratings from buyers, and the two-pack of Daytona 3 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands is no different. The set of jack stands retails for $50, making for a budget friendly option for lifting and immobilizing your project vehicle when performing an oil change on your own or doing many other repair and maintenance tasks. This tool has long been a favorite for home mechanics and DIY equipment repairs, and Harbor Freight has recently released a "Metallic Red" colorway to add a bit more flair to the lineup. There are now nine color options, including this selection, to choose from, giving you plenty of versatility when trying to match your equipment to your personal style.
The jack stands offer a lift height ranging from 11⅜ inches up to 16⅞ inches. They feature a high quality self-locking ratchet bar made of steel with double locking mobility pins. They can handle up to 6,000 of vehicular weight, making them a great choice for all sorts of repair tasks on a wide range of vehicle types.
Baxter Quarter Sheet Professional Finishing Self-Vacuum Air Sander
Among the many sanding tools available at Harbor Freight, the Baxter Quarter Sheet Professional Finishing Self-Vacuum Air Sander is an interesting new addition. It's powered pneumatically, making the tool far lighter than a typical sheet sander, weighing just a hair north of 1.5 pounds, and allowing it to operate for much longer than a battery-powered solution. The tool is priced at $100 and features a ³⁄₃₂-inch orbit for a smooth finish while also featuring integrated vacuum action and a dust bag for better workspace maintenance and faster cleanups.
The tool requires ¼-sheet sized sandpaper, allowing you to cut your standard sheets into four pieces. It operates with a durable, reinforced sanding pad that is capable of handling heavy duty use and offers fine tuning with an air flow adjustment knob for precise speed control ranging up to 11,000 orbits per minute. Sheets are attached via wire clips, making changing out your sandpaper fast and efficient, as well.
U.S. General 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip (Purple)
The U.S. General 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip is another existing piece of equipment that gets a lot of well deserved love from buyers, and it now comes in nine color options with the addition of this new purple colorway.
The power strip is listed at $34, and features five outlets with two USB ports also built into its frame. It features mounting holes that allow it to be positioned wherever you require in your workshop on a more permanent basis, but the main claim to fame here is the pair of magnets that deliver a combined pull force of 19 pounds for secure adhesion to any ferrous metal surface you might have in the vicinity of your working area, chargers, and corded tools. It features a lighted on/off switch with an integrated circuit breaker and works with an 8-foot grounded power cord with a built in cord wrap that helps you manage the slack more effectively.
Quinn 428-Piece Master Technicians Tool Set
There is truly a mechanics tool set out there for every budget, and if you're looking for a comprehensive option to support all your possible needs, the Quinn 428-Piece Master Technicians Tool Set could be a solid choice. The set is listed for $430, and as is the case with many other pieces of Quinn equipment, it's backed by a lifetime warranty. That means this set could essentially be a by-it-for-life scenario, at least for some of the tools it includes.
The tool set comes with a dizzying array of Allen keys, combination wrenches (including ratcheting options), and sockets in virtually any configuration you might require. It includes two breaker bars, a bevy of extensions, and three ratchets, one in each drive size across the three standard options. There is also an adjustable wrench, a set of screwdrivers, and a multibit driver with nut driving bits as well as screwdriver attachments. Each of the ratchets features ultra-thin sealed heads with 90-tooth configurations and a 4-degree arc swing for impeccable access to a wide cross section of demanding job requirements. The set is made of chrome vanadium steel to offer exceptional strength and durability, rounding out an excellent kit that can serve you long into the future.