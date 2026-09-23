14 Of Our Favorite New Harbor Freight Finds From 2026 (So Far)

Harbor Freight is a retailer that's often working on something new. The direct factory-to-store approach the brand takes gives it greater control over the design and creation of its new equipment. And as a natural byproduct of that, lots of the products it announced at last year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show (and at subsequent events this year) have really caught our attention.

From new lawn and landscaping support systems to gear that can make automotive repair and maintenance tasks a little easier and beyond, Harbor Freight's catalog has added some particularly exciting new gear recently, including stuff that should satisfy both hobbyist or DIY needs and professional ones. Some of these new additions are on the subtler end of the tool spectrum. Others balance that out by really bringing the pizzaz. Either way, every new addition listed here could bring added depth and potentially exciting new capabilities to your tool kit.