8 New Harbor Freight Tools Available In Summer 2026
It's summertime, which means it's time for swimming, barbecues, and a new wave of tool releases from Harbor Freight. The tool retailer releases a new lineup about once a season and yes, there were a bunch of new tools over the spring. Some tools take a little longer to come out, but seasonal releases are one of many little fun factoids about the company. In any case, the company has over 100 new tools, accessories, and other products out right now, but that's a rather long list, so we thought we'd lend a hand and show you some of the highlights.
Most of the new tools are either replacements for aging products or extensions of what's already there. For example, Harbor Freight has a new Hercules 20V 2Ah battery for the sub-brand's various power tools. Harbor Freight has 20V 2Ah batteries for Hercules already, but the new one is the same price while also getting a slight design refresh to better fit the design language of Hercules products. These types of releases are pretty common at Harbor Freight, but that's not what we're here to see today.
The products listed below are either brand new or are replacements or upgrades of note. Harbor Freight makes some really good hand tools, so if you're looking to pad out your tool supplies and haven't looked in a while, now is a pretty good time to see if Harbor Freight has something you need.
Hercules 15 Amp 8¼-inch Compact Table Saw
Harbor Freight sells a couple of table saws already, and added a third with the Hercules 15 Amp, 8¼-inch Compact Table Saw. It joins the Hercules 15 Amp, 10-inch Table Saw as a smaller option for DIY home tasks or for anyone who doesn't need the larger saw model. According to Harbor Freight, the saw also comes with a miter gauge, push stick, riving knife, blade change wrenches, and anti-kickback pawls out of the box, giving the owner basically all the tools they'll need to use the thing properly.
Despite its small size, it actually operates at a higher RPM, putting out 5,800 RPM over the 10-inch version's 4,800 RPM while matching the larger saw's 24.5-inch rip capacity, which is the maximum width of the material you can cut. You essentially get a smaller, more powerful, and less expensive package with the newer table saw. It can also do bevel cuts up to 47-degrees for a little extra flair if you need that. Otherwise, what you see is what you get. It easily fits on workshop tables and has enough power and features for that next home improvement project.
Harbor Freight technically has one other table saw that's cheaper from Warrior, but it is a 10-inch model with inferior specs. Regardless of the one you choose, just make sure to be careful. Table saws are quite dangerous, so make sure to read the manual before you crack it open and start cutting wood with it.
Badland 6-ton Off-Road Jack Stands
Harbor Freight is a pretty good place to go for jack stands. The company sells nine of them, in a variety of configurations, weight limits, and price points. A few were recalled back in 2020 due to a manufacturing defect, but that issue seems to be in the past, and now Harbor Freight is releasing even more jack stands. The latest model is the Badland 6-Ton Off-Road Jack Stands, which retail for $170. These match Harbor Freight's other top offerings in terms of weight that it can support, but it has one extra addition that those others don't have. The Badland version is intended for use off-road.
There are a couple of things Harbor Freight does for this. The jack stands are tall enough to support vehicles with up to a 33-inch lift, which is a common thing off-roaders do. These stands also have wider 20-inch bases for better stability on dirt while still having round footpads for use on flat terrain. In short, they're taller with wider bases so that they can deal with being away from concrete, which is flat and uniform.
Harbor Freight does advise caution, though — these jack stands are designed for flat terrain and not hillsides or very uneven or soft ground. Basically, even if one seems great for use during off-roading trip, there are limits.
15 New Icon G2 Series Ratchets
Harbor Freight has been adding tools to Icon's lineup pretty aggressive, starting the Icon G2 ratchet line in spring 2026 with five new ratchets. These are apparently the very top of the line ratchets, with Harbor Freight claiming they offer "the ultimate in strength and lifetime performance." The brand expanded its G2 ratchet lineup again with its summer release, adding 15 new ratchets to the lineup, effectively quadrupling the number of selections. They vary in price pretty significantly, but they all come with Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty for hand tools.
The new selections include three ¼-inch ratchets, eight ⅜-inch ratchets, and four ½-inch ratchets that range from a 3¼-inch stubby ratchet to an 18-inch long-reach ratchet. You can get these with and without grips. Otherwise, the features are mostly the same, with the only real variable being the number of teeth, which makes sense given the size differences. All of these are designed and engineered in the U.S., made with minimal back drag to remove loose fasteners easier, and all sorts of other features.
The G2 lineup has only been around a short time, but the products that came out during April already have hundreds of positive user reviews, with owners comparing them with favorable terms with larger, more distinguished brands like Snap-on. The 15 new ratchets seem likely to hold up similarly.
Hercules 20V Brushless High-Torque Impact Wrench
It's no secret that Harbor Freight in-house brand Hercules is a good impact driver brand and now it's got one more option to choose from. The latest model is the 20V Brushless Cordless ⁷⁄₁₆-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench, and while Harbor Freight gets no credit for names that roll off the tongue, this impact driver seems to be pretty decent. This impact driver joins a lineup that already includes several other impact drivers from Hercules. All of those other ones are ½-inch or ¾-inch, so this is the only ⁷⁄₁₆-inch in the lineup, making it an all new product.
This new tool means business. It can deliver up to 700 lb-ft of torque and 1,200 lb-ft of breakaway torque, which positions it in the upper half of the Hercules impact driver lineup. Only the ¾-inch models can do better. It also comes with regular niceties like a built-in LED, a quick release chuck, an all-metal gear construction for reliability, and a speed selector that lets you go from 800 RPM to 2,100 RPM.
The product page says that the driver is designed for professionals and while pro reviews aren't out yet, customer reviews seem very positive. Harbor Freight backs this up with a five-year warranty, which is two years longer than average for power tool brands and way longer than stablemate Bauer's 90-day warranty.
Icon Professional Handheld Inspection Camera
As a homeowner, I can attest that there are many corners that I can't peer into around my home, and I'd be willing to bet that's true for most people. That's where something like Harbor Freight's new Icon Professional Handheld Inspection Camera comes in. This is an all-new product, and Harbor Freight doesn't have any others like it in their lineup. It's designed for household use, and helps you see into those dark corners you can't normally see, like sink drains, faucets, sump pumps, and up under your footwell in your car.
The tool features a 480 x 272 screen and a 36-foot camera line. That's not long enough to check out long runs like sewer lines or drainage pipes, but it's more than enough to check an air vent for a clog or dirt. The camera segment is IP67 water and dust resistant so you can safely check those wet or dusty areas without worry of breaking your camera, and the camera also houses LEDs that illuminate the space in front of it so you can see better. You can take images and transfer them to your phone or PC via a USB-C connection as well.
It's a bit expensive at $180, but I can already think of about five or six places I'd like to stick this thing to check some stuff out.
Bauer 0.6-Amp Rotary Tool
Rotary tools are extremely useful. Dremel, Foredom, and Proxxon are the brands that corner the market here, but Harbor Freight has some good alternatives, and it's been beefing up its selection in 2026. First, they added a 1.6-amp version during the spring release cycle, and now there's an even smaller one coming out for summer. The newest member of the group is the Bauer 0.6-Amp Variable-Speed Rotary Tool. This is now the smallest and most lightweight rotary tool that Harbor Freight sells.
This rotary tool has a pretty decent set of features, given its small stature and $40 price tag. It comes with a kit that includes several carving, engraving, and sanding bits, which hints that this could be aimed more at crafting rather than repair or DIY work. The variable speed motor can run the bits as low as 4,000 RPM and as high as 20,000 RPM, which should be good enough to do most hobbyist-level stuff. Harbor Freight says the tool has minimized vibration for better accuracy and a quiet motor to save your ears the hassle when using it.
It is a corded tool, so you don't need any batteries for this one, which makes it nice if you have a station set up for whatever task you have in mind for it. It'll shine a ring or sharpen your scissors with no problems, but don't expect it to do anything too nuts.
Doyle Multimeters and Clamp Meters
Multimeters are great for measuring voltages on your outlets, appliances, computers, and other stuff. Harbor Freight already had several available and recently added even more, with two new multimeters and three new clamp meters, all from Doyle. The two multimeters include a 600V True-RMS version and a 1,000V True-RMS version. The 1,000V version measures more things and is a more complex gadget overall, but the 600V version is still very usable for everyday tasks and DIY electronics checking. The two are more similar than they are different, but the 1,000V version definitely has more functions.
The three clamp meters are much the same way. Harbor Freight now has a 400A AC True-RMS clamp meter, a 400A AC/DC True-RMS clamp meter, and a 1,000A AC/DC True-RMS clamp meter. Clamp meters are largely made for electricians, HVAC techs, and industrial workers. There aren't a lot of uses for the home, so we don't recommend you pick any of these up. We just wanted to mention them since we were already talking about the multimeters and they're also new tools.
The prices are fairly reasonable for the multimeters. Doyle's 600V one goes for $35 and the 1,000V runs for $60. It's a bit of an uptick in price, but this is one of those "but once, cry one" scenarios where we'd recommend the 1,000V one and just being done with it.
Icon 8-Piece Screwdriver Set
Screwdriver sets are a dime a dozen at Harbor Freight, with several sets available at price points ranging from $8 to $30. Until this summer, they all came from Harbor Freight brands like Quinn and Pittsburgh, but now it appears as though Icon has joined the mix with its Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set. The grips come in two colors, and the tools go for $55 no matter which color you choose. It's also backed by Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty for hand tools.
There are eight screwdrivers in the set — four Philips and four flat-heads. There are four sizes in total, two screwdrivers per size, and they all come in a little case for easy storage in the toolbox. In addition, the tips are magnetic, which should be standard across all screwdriver brands, and the Philips models have anti-cam-out ribs to help prevent screw stripping. Otherwise, they call come with grips and are pretty standard screwdrivers all around.
These have been out for a little while and already have some customer reviews. They are largely positive, with folks saying that they feel great to use with the comfort grips and that they compare favorably to screwdrivers from other brands. They are a bit more expensive than Harbor Freight's other screwdriver sets, though, so if you don't plan on doing anything rough with yours, you can probably pick up a different set at half the price.
Methdology
Harbor Freight made this one easy for us. The retailer has a page dedicated to new tools and a press release page where it announces tools the brand is particularly proud to release. From there, it was simply a matter of selecting tools that may be useful for DIYers at home while avoiding accessories and replacement parts, which Harbor Freight helpfully lumps right in with the rest of its new tools. These tools are brand new, so there is a dearth of reviews for most of them, but we inferred from context from other, similar tools in Harbor Freight's lineup when we could to help choose.