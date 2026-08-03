8 New Harbor Freight Tools Available In Summer 2026

It's summertime, which means it's time for swimming, barbecues, and a new wave of tool releases from Harbor Freight. The tool retailer releases a new lineup about once a season and yes, there were a bunch of new tools over the spring. Some tools take a little longer to come out, but seasonal releases are one of many little fun factoids about the company. In any case, the company has over 100 new tools, accessories, and other products out right now, but that's a rather long list, so we thought we'd lend a hand and show you some of the highlights.

Most of the new tools are either replacements for aging products or extensions of what's already there. For example, Harbor Freight has a new Hercules 20V 2Ah battery for the sub-brand's various power tools. Harbor Freight has 20V 2Ah batteries for Hercules already, but the new one is the same price while also getting a slight design refresh to better fit the design language of Hercules products. These types of releases are pretty common at Harbor Freight, but that's not what we're here to see today.

The products listed below are either brand new or are replacements or upgrades of note. Harbor Freight makes some really good hand tools, so if you're looking to pad out your tool supplies and haven't looked in a while, now is a pretty good time to see if Harbor Freight has something you need.