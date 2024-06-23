Harbor Freight's Jack Stand Recall Explained - Does It Still Sell Them Today?

In May 2020, popular tool retailer Harbor Freight issued two recalls on the Pittsburgh 3- and 6-ton jack stands. More than 1.7 million units were pulled from shelves and warehouses, with Harbor Freight citing a "manufacturing defect." According to the recall, the defect was known to cause the jacks to collapse while engaged, putting users at severe risk of injury or even death. It was determined that the jack's ratchet teeth would not consistently engage the pawl at a depth that would prevent slippage.

The jacks—models 61197, 61196, and 56371—were originally manufactured by China's Jiaxing Golden Roc Tools Company and sold via Harbor Freight under the Pittsburg Automotive brand. As the retailer of the recalled jacks, Harbor Freight became part of a civil lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Georgia only a month after the notice of recall was issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As of June 2024, there has been no public update to the lawsuit.

As it has been several years since the recall was issued, it stands to reason that Jiaxing Golden Rock Tools Company may have addressed the problem, compensated the appropriate parties, and returned to manufacturing the three models with the necessary changes made. However, based on a quick search of Harbor Freight's inventory, none of the three jacks returned. At least, not under their original SKU.