8 New Harbor Freight Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

When it comes to hardware retailer chains you can list off the top of your head, Harbor Freight is probably one of the first you think of, along with competitors like Home Depot and Lowe's. Even if you haven't visited one of its brick-and-mortar locations, you may have driven past one, as there are over 1,600 stores across the United States. Combined with its online store that anyone can access, Harbor Freight's come a long way since its start as a small mail-order tool retailer in the late '70s.

Harbor Freight offers both everyday tools as well as more niche and heavy-duty equipment across a variety of product categories, such as automotive, plumbing, and outdoor landscaping. New items are continuously added to its catalog — there are already several exciting Harbor Freight products coming out in 2026 that have been announced. Not all of these products are power tools, either, despite the retailer having no shortage of options when it comes to drills, drivers, saws, and the like.

The year is just getting started, but Harbor Freight has already announced new diagnostic tools, storage solutions, accessories, and other useful items that homeowners, DIYers, and professionals alike may find use for.