8 New Harbor Freight Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
When it comes to hardware retailer chains you can list off the top of your head, Harbor Freight is probably one of the first you think of, along with competitors like Home Depot and Lowe's. Even if you haven't visited one of its brick-and-mortar locations, you may have driven past one, as there are over 1,600 stores across the United States. Combined with its online store that anyone can access, Harbor Freight's come a long way since its start as a small mail-order tool retailer in the late '70s.
Harbor Freight offers both everyday tools as well as more niche and heavy-duty equipment across a variety of product categories, such as automotive, plumbing, and outdoor landscaping. New items are continuously added to its catalog — there are already several exciting Harbor Freight products coming out in 2026 that have been announced. Not all of these products are power tools, either, despite the retailer having no shortage of options when it comes to drills, drivers, saws, and the like.
The year is just getting started, but Harbor Freight has already announced new diagnostic tools, storage solutions, accessories, and other useful items that homeowners, DIYers, and professionals alike may find use for.
Maddox Smart Mobile Device OBDII Code Reader
Anyone shopping at Harbor Freight for automotive diagnostic tools should inform themselves of everything there is to know about Maddox screen code readers, because multiple options are available from HF's house brand. Each offers differing features that may be what you need, whether you're a mechanic, or just someone who likes to keep close tabs on their car. On top of that, deciding which is right for you has become even more complicated, because Harbor Freight is adding four new models to the lineup.
One of these four is the Maddox Smart Mobile Device OBD-II Code Reader, which differs from most code readers in that it doesn't include a display. Instead, the device pairs with a smartphone or tablet that will serve as both the reader's screen and controls. Outsourcing these features to another device allows the reader itself to be simpler and more compact and you won't need to worry about cleaning or cracking its display. The Maddox Smart Mobile Device OBD-II Code Reader plugs into a car's OBD-II port without taking up much space and works with OBD-II vehicles from 1996 onward.
It connects to a mobile device via Bluetooth and is compatible with the iPhones and iPads, as well as Android phones and tablets. Using the Repair Solutions 2 app, users can read and clear engine codes, addressing issues like check engine lights. In addition to all-systems code scanning, the device can be used for battery registration, oil/service reset, and smog check, along with accessing technical service bulletins, recalls, and OEM information. The app can also graph live data from the vehicle and list recommended services by mileage.
U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving
Along with new diagnostic power tools, Harbor Freight is also expanding its storage solutions lineup. This includes a set of new boltless steel garage shelving from U.S. General, one of the Harbor Freight house brands that's dedicated to tool storage, with products like lockers, cabinets and tool chests. For a more open and accessible solution, U.S. General's 5-tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving can be configured in two different ways — as a tall five-shelf unit or two side-by-side storage racks with a wider footprint.
Constructed from heavy-duty steel, the shelves are wire mesh and can be adjusted in 1-½-inch increments, allowing users to customize spacing depending on what they're storing. Each shelf has a maximum load of 1,000 pounds; the entire product allows for a combined weight of 5,000 pounds. With such a capacity, more heavy-duty equipment can be stored along with tools and other household items. It's also NSF-certified for dry food storage.
The dimensions of the garage shelves are 48 x 24 x 78 inches. They're built to last and feature a durable coating to prevent rust and corrosion. Its boltless design should make it easier to assemble for those who don't want to deal with fasteners and prefer slot channels instead. U.S. General's 5-tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving is one of Harbor Freight's newest products and is already available for purchase, priced at $139.99.
Badland ZXR 15,000-lb Winch with Wire Rope
Just as Harbor Freight sells much of its storage solutions under its U.S. General brand, the retailer offers various winches through its private label, Badland. Generally speaking, the entire lineup of Badland winches have favorable reviews from owners, including professionals and SlashGear writers, so any new products from the brand are worth noting. Previewed late last year was the Badland ZXR 15,000-lb Winch with Wire Rope, a heavy-duty option for those who need more power and towing capacity.
Currently, the most powerful Badland winch at Harbor Freight maxes out at 12,000 pounds, making the brand's latest its strongest to date, with a towing capacity that's 10 times more than its smallest winch. The device includes 90 feet of 7/16-inch wire rope, which Harbor Freight says is enough for pulling SUVs and heavy-duty trucks. The wire is made with aircraft-grade steel for enhanced strength and resistance to corrosion. The material also helps the series-wound motor keep cooler during longer pulls. The winch is oversized and constructed from forged alloy to make for easier rigging.
The winch is engineered to withstand very harsh conditions, making it more suitable for off-roading and extreme hot, cold, or wet weather. The Badland ZXR 15,000-lb Winch is designed with a 10 x 4.5-inch mounting pattern, with points on both the front and rear. The control box can be mounted in one of three different positions for more versatility. Wireless control is also available via the Badland Wireless Winch Remote, which has a range of 50 feet and is IP67-rated dustproof and waterproof. The remote is sold separately and the Badland ZXR 15,000-lb Winch with Wire Rope should be available to purchase in the summer, exclusive to Harbor Freight.
Vulcan Portable Welding Table
Harbor Freight has multiple private labels for its welding products, divided by the level of performance they offer. Chicago Electric is catered to more casual users while Titanium is designed for professionals. According to the retailer, though, its best brand for industrial-grade welding is Vulcan, which is adding a new portable welding table to its lineup later this year.
Opinions on how Vulcan welders compare to other big-name brands don't seem to be affected by its industrial-grade label, with more casual users appreciative of the brand for its features and ease-of-use. Even if its welders might be overkill for some, its accessories may still be practical for anyone. Vulcan already has products available such as welding wire and welding helmets, but currently only Chicago Electric and Titanium welding tables are on Harbor Freight's shelves.
That'll change when the Vulcan Portable Welding Table is launched this summer. What makes it portable are a folding design and integrated wheels that make it easier to transport or just move around the workshop. Its fabrication surface is 43 x 20 inches and is electroplated to reduce spatter and slag buildup while welding. The table has an all-steel construction for added durability and can support up to 1,000 pounds. It features clamping slots for standard fixturing kits and sports 16-mm holes spaced two inches apart. In addition to portability, the table offers versatility with an adjustable working height that ranges between 29-½ and 37-3/8 inches. Plus, it includes a leveling foot to quickly balance the table on uneven surfaces.
Harbor Freight just added four new generators to its Predator line
There are a variety of different products from Harbor Freight's Predator brand and not all seem to offer the same quality. Generally, though, its generators are well-liked by users, making it one of the Harbor Freight Predator tools you should buy rather than avoid. Which one you opt for depends on your power needs and preferences. In 2026, there will be even more options available, as Harbor Freight recently announced it's adding four new generators to Predator's lineup.
These new generators span the range of the size and power currently offered by Predator, which has everything from 1,800-watt, gas-powered units to 13,000-watt, tri-fuel models. Harbor Freight says its lightweight Predator 2500 Super Quiet Inverter Generator is perfect for tailgating and camping. It includes a high-speed 30W USB-C outlet and is powered by a 98-cc engine. At 25% load, it can last over 10 hours and operates at 58 decibels.
The new Predator 11,500-watt Tri-Fuel Super Quiet Inverter Generator has a much more powerful 458-cc engine and can run over 14 hours on a full tank of gas. It can also be fueled by propane or natural gas and includes a folding handle and flat-free wheels for mobility. No manual choke is needed and it can be turned on or off up to 100 feet away with an included remote control. The other two generators are gas-powered — a 5,000-watt model with a 224-cc engine and a 10,000W unit with a 420-cc engine. The 5,000W generator can last over 15 hours at 50% load while the larger unit can run for 12 hours. Both include a built-in digital display and all four generators have an auto shutoff feature if carbon monoxide is detected.