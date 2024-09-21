Here's How Harbor Freight's Vulcan Welders Coompare To Other Big Name Brands

Shopping for tools becomes second nature after a while. The more you buy, the more you'll start to gravitate toward a specific brand or retail outlet.

Harbor Freight is among the more trusted outlets, with an assortment of tools from brands big and small. Among the names you can expect to see — and want to purchase — is Vulcan, an in-house Harbor Freight brand that MotorTrend described in 2018 as having the features and performance you'd expect from the best professional equipment. The accolades are abundant for Vulcan's welders, as all four models on Harbor Freight have garnered just shy of five stars from shopper reviews.

Just because a product is good doesn't mean it's the best, though. There are other high-end welders from well-known brands, so you may want to do some comparison shopping before dropping as much as $1,800 at Harbor Freight for a new Vulcan welder. And there are a few differences between Vulcan welders and other brands that may raise some eyebrows.