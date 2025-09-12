4 Harbor Freight Predator Tools To Buy, And 1 To Avoid (According To Users)
Unlike most of Harbor Freight's other brands, Predator's tools are a significant investment. Most retail for hundreds of dollars, and so are a far cry from the cheap DIY tools that most buyers will picture when they think of Harbor Freight. That makes it doubly important for prospective buyers to ensure that any Predator tool they're considering is backed by positive feedback from users who have already taken the plunge and bought the tool.
While much of the brand's range receives broadly positive feedback from reviewers on Harbor Freight's website, not every tool gets a glowing appraisal. These four top picks are all among the brand's best-reviewed products, receiving consistently impressive scores from users. As a result, we think they're the safest bets for owners wanting a capable, reliable Predator tool. Additionally, we've also included one additional tool that scores more poorly than the rest, and so might be worth avoiding if you're looking for the most hassle-free ownership experience.
Buy: Predator 3200 PSI, 2.8 GPM, 6.8 HP (223cc) Pressure Washer, EPA
Although Harbor Freight offers multiple pressure washers, Predator's pressure washer is the clear choice for those who want maximum power and versatility. It's powered by a 223cc gas engine, which means it will require more maintenance than an electric pressure washer, but the trade-off is its capability to deliver up to 3,200 PSI. Harbor Freight offers two variants to meet either EPA certification or CARB certification, both of which cost $399.99.
The Predator 3,200 PSI Pressure Washer is no small investment, but buyers should be reassured by the tool's consistently strong reviews from users. At the time of writing, the pressure washer boasts an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 250 reviews. Users report that it works well for a variety of jobs, including washing driveways and concrete paths, as well as vehicles.
Like any tool, it isn't without its drawbacks, with one of the most common issues reported being the location of the oil filling port. The pressure washer doesn't come with oil either, so buyers will have to buy the correct oil separately before using it. It only has a handful of one-star user reviews, most of which claim that they were unable to get the motor started.
Buy: Predator 350 Watt Power Station, 294Wh Capacity
Predator is currently the only Harbor Freight brand that sells power stations, with its 350-Watt power station being the cheapest option in its range. It retails for $279.99 and features 2 USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, a 12V DC outlet, and a pair of AC ports. All of those ports can be used at once as long as the total continuous power output doesn't exceed 350 Watts. The power station can be charged fully from a wall outlet and then brought on camping trips or other weekend adventures, but it can also be topped up using solar panels.
The Predator 350 Watt Power Station gets impressive reviews from users, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 330 reviews at the time of writing. Users report testing it out in a wide variety of situations, from using it as a camping battery to keeping essential health equipment running at home during a power outage.
The small number of negative reviews left for the power station mostly express disappointment about its inability to power larger appliances or devices that take only minimal power over long periods. Arguably, neither of these issues is a fault of the power station, as the former can be addressed by purchasing a larger, more powerful model, and the latter is a result of an auto shut-off feature designed to prolong battery life.
Buy: Predator 2 Inch, 212cc Gasoline Engine Semi-Trash Water Pump, 158 GPM
Harbor Freight sells a range of different pumps of varying types, but the Predator semi-trash 158 GPM water pump is one of the best-rated in the range. The brand's other pumps include a 290 GPM semi-trash pump, a 35 GPM clear water pump, and a range-topping 23,000 GPH full-trash pump. The priciest of the range costs $899.99, while the highly-rated 158 GPM pump is much more affordable, at $289.99.
Users consistently say that the pump is good value for money, scoring it an average of 4.7 out of five stars from around 1,880 reviews at the time of writing. As well as using it for draining flooded areas, users note that the pump also comes in handy to fight localized fires. One user also reported using the pump for irrigation on farmland. Inevitably, there are also a small number of one-star reviews from dissatisfied users, with the most common complaint being that the pump broke after only a short period of use or didn't work at all. Again, only a very small percentage of users report such issues, so the pump remains a safe bet for buyers looking for hassle-free ownership.
Buy: Predator 6.5 HP (212cc) OHV Horizontal-Shaft Gas Engine, EPA
Rather than buying entirely new outdoor equipment, buyers looking to keep costs down might want to replace their equipment's original engine with a new one. The Predator 6.5 HP 212cc engine keeps the cost of replacing the engine to a minimum, since it retails for $149.99. The brand notes that it can be used for a wide variety of gas-powered machines, such as log splitters, pressure washers, chippers, and compressors.
Users have heaped praise on the engine, giving it an exceptionally high average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 4,500 reviews. As well as using it for static machines, multiple users have reported fitting it into karts. Many users say that installing the engine is easy and that it provides plenty of power for a wide range of uses. Like many of Predator's gas-engine products, the small percentage of one-star reviews mostly revolve around issues with getting the gas engine to start, or the engine's purported lack of longevity.
Avoid: Predator 9 Inch, 43cc, 2-Stroke Gas Cultivator
One product that can't quite match up to the rest of Predator's range is the 9-inch, 43cc, 2-stroke Gas Cultivator. It holds the dubious honor of being the worst-rated product in the current Predator range, with an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from around 550 reviews. That's not a terrible rating, but it's still low enough that buyers might want to consider a higher-rated alternative from another brand.
At first glance, the cultivator looks capable, considering its $229 asking price. It features a 43cc engine and can till up to six inches of earth, with the tilling width adjustable between four and nine inches. Even though it's the brand's worst-rated product, the majority of its reviews are positive, with users noting its power and ease of use.
However, the cultivator boasts a higher percentage of one-star reviews than other Predator products, most of which complain of various issues with the tool's engine. The most common complaint is that the engine won't start, with a number of those complaints stating that they used the tool once or twice, put it into storage, then when they tried to use it again, it didn't work. Others report issues with the quality of certain parts, and say that it can have difficulty tilling tougher, compacted ground. While those reviews are still in the minority, they're numerous enough that it's probably advisable to steer clear of the tool.
How we picked these Predator tools
Many of Predator's tools receive highly positive reviews from users at Harbor Freight, but some are a cut above the rest when it comes to consistently scoring top marks. The brand's highest-rated products have received an average rating of 4.7 stars or more from users, and so in order to be included as a top pick here, each product had to meet that minimum rating. Accessories, which we defined as anything that could not be used independently of another Predator product, were excluded regardless of their rating.
This roundup only includes Predator tools that are currently sold at Harbor Freight, and is not intended to be an exhaustive list of every Predator product worth buying. All review average scores were accurate at the time of writing, but are subject to change over time, so be sure to check user reviews for yourself before purchasing.