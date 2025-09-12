4 Harbor Freight Predator Tools To Buy, And 1 To Avoid (According To Users)

Although Harbor Freight offers multiple pressure washers, Predator's pressure washer is the clear choice for those who want maximum power and versatility. It's powered by a 223cc gas engine, which means it will require more maintenance than an electric pressure washer, but the trade-off is its capability to deliver up to 3,200 PSI. Harbor Freight offers two variants to meet either EPA certification or CARB certification, both of which cost $399.99.

The Predator 3,200 PSI Pressure Washer is no small investment, but buyers should be reassured by the tool's consistently strong reviews from users. At the time of writing, the pressure washer boasts an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 250 reviews. Users report that it works well for a variety of jobs, including washing driveways and concrete paths, as well as vehicles.

Like any tool, it isn't without its drawbacks, with one of the most common issues reported being the location of the oil filling port. The pressure washer doesn't come with oil either, so buyers will have to buy the correct oil separately before using it. It only has a handful of one-star user reviews, most of which claim that they were unable to get the motor started.