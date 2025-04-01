Yes, Harbor Freight Sells Power Stations (And Here's How Much They Cost)

Retailing for $199.99, the Predator 350 Watt Power Station is the entry-level option with a 294 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery. Designed to last more than 3,500 charge cycles, it has a battery management system that can help mitigate a slew of charging-related issues. Capable of charging up to six devices, it offers four types of outlets: AC, DC, USB-C, and USB-A and the unit itself can also be recharged via car, AC, USB-C, or solar panels, which don't even have to be Predator-specific solar panels for it to work. Plus, there's a pass-through charging system that you can take advantage of and can prevent the power station from draining when it's plugged. For your more sensitive devices, Predator mentions that this power station has a pure sine wave inverter for added protection.

While this power station option is not always available online, you can check which Harbor Freight store closest to you carries it. On the website, more than 180 reviewers have given it an average of 4.8 stars with several reviewers mentioning that it's impressive for its size and praise how quickly it fully charges. Although we think getting power stations for just power tools is generally not worth it, this can definitely be enough if you're looking to power personal gadgets, like laptops, TVs, and speakers, to medical devices like CPAP machines.

Although, take note, some reviewers did mention having problems using it with things like the iron for clothes and space heaters. Heating elements tend to need a lot of initial output, and this power source only produces 700 starting watts.

