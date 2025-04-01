Yes, Harbor Freight Sells Power Stations (And Here's How Much They Cost)
Among the many ways to power devices at your campsite, home, car, or workspace, power stations can provide temporary power until a more stable source becomes available. Whether the power station is offering flexibility, such as when there are no plugs nearby, or providing power during outages or emergencies, it can be a worthwhile investment for many people. SlashGear has done a deep dive on all the major power station brands out there before, like Stanley, Ryobi, and DJI Power. However, there is one brand that we missed out on that might be another option for you: Predator.
In recent times, Harbor Freight announced a slew of new products in its portfolio, including its Predator power stations. While not all of them are available for sale on Harbor Freight's website yet, both its entry level model and top-of-the-line model are already up for grabs — we're still waiting for the two mid-range options (600 watt and 1200 watt) to become available. While they have their differences, both obtainable models can power your devices without exposing your home to intense loud noises or fumes. To help you decide which one to consider, we've rounded up important details like their capacity, maximum device connections, and charging time, as well as the drastic price differences between the two.
Predator 350 Watt Power Station
Retailing for $199.99, the Predator 350 Watt Power Station is the entry-level option with a 294 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery. Designed to last more than 3,500 charge cycles, it has a battery management system that can help mitigate a slew of charging-related issues. Capable of charging up to six devices, it offers four types of outlets: AC, DC, USB-C, and USB-A and the unit itself can also be recharged via car, AC, USB-C, or solar panels, which don't even have to be Predator-specific solar panels for it to work. Plus, there's a pass-through charging system that you can take advantage of and can prevent the power station from draining when it's plugged. For your more sensitive devices, Predator mentions that this power station has a pure sine wave inverter for added protection.
While this power station option is not always available online, you can check which Harbor Freight store closest to you carries it. On the website, more than 180 reviewers have given it an average of 4.8 stars with several reviewers mentioning that it's impressive for its size and praise how quickly it fully charges. Although we think getting power stations for just power tools is generally not worth it, this can definitely be enough if you're looking to power personal gadgets, like laptops, TVs, and speakers, to medical devices like CPAP machines.
Although, take note, some reviewers did mention having problems using it with things like the iron for clothes and space heaters. Heating elements tend to need a lot of initial output, and this power source only produces 700 starting watts.
Predator 2000 Watt Power Station
If you want something with a little more oomph, the Predator 2000 Watt Power Station with its 4000 starting watts can help you out in more ways than one. It is capable of charging up to 11 items using USB-C, USB-A, AC, and DC outlets. Acting as an emergency power supply, it can turn on automatically once it detects power loss. Similarly, it has charging-related features like pass-through charging and battery management.
With a 1545 Wh capacity, this power station can last up to 3,500 cycles. Apart from solar (with fast charging features), this power station model can also be charged through your vehicle or AC. Since it's a new item in the Predator portfolio, it only has eleven reviews. However, all of them are 5 stars with reviewers praising how it can run most of their household appliances. In fact, one reviewer even mentioned how it lets them run a microwave inside their car.
If you want to get your hands on this, you'll need to head over to the store, since it's not available online just yet — at least at the time of writing this article. Additionally, be prepared for the price tag as it costs $949.99. Also take note, if you do want to use this power station in tandem with the 200 Watt Foldable Solar Panel, you'll need to consider the additional $229.99 price tag.