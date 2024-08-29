Harbor Freight Pumps: All About The Types It Offers & How To Know Which One You Need

If you need a specific tool, appliance, its supposedly special ICON knife, or any other aid in at-home or professional labor, odds are Harbor Freight has you covered. The chain is all about supplying folks with what they need to get a range of jobs done, without breaking the bank. Still, there are several times of year to score Harbor Freight deals and discounts, making purchases from there all the more warranted. Not to mention, the company offers a variety of each tool to choose from, which is especially evident through its extensive selection of pumps.

Advertisement

Like many of its power tools and appliances, Harbor Freight's pump catalogue is vast, and features models for various jobs. Its gas engine, utility, and transfer pumps are best suited for removing water from places it shouldn't be, like a basement or yard, for example. Meanwhile, sump pumps remove accumulated water from basements before flood can occur, well pumps bring water from a ground well to connected water storage tanks, fountain pumps bring in water to be used in fountains, other water features, or aeration devices, and sewage pumps move sewage and waste water to a main sewer line.

With all of these pumps to choose from, thankfully, it's not too hard to figure out which one you need.