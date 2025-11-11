Everything To Know About Harbor Freight's Fancy Maddox Screen Code Readers

Harbor Freight is known for its wide selection of tools, hardware, equipment, and nearly anything pros or DIYers can imagine. One notable offering is the company's Maddox screen code reader, which allows you to check your vehicle's diagnostics. It's an easy-to-use device that helps you monitor your car's inner workings, and Harbor Freight currently has four different models to choose from.

First, there's the base model MR5 OBDII Code Reader priced at $44.99. It's the cheapest option, but can work just as well as the pricey ones. It can read and clear trouble codes, show live engine data, and run battery tests. It can also perform smog checks and allows for freeze-frame viewing. It comes with a USB cable and a 12V plug for power. The Maddox MR10 retails at $89.99 and does everything the MR5 does. It goes a step further, with the ability to reset ABS codes, perform several more tests, and reset more codes too. Like the MR5, the MR10 has a USB cable and a 12V power cord.

At the top of the Maddox line are the MR14 OBDII Code Reader, priced at $199.99, and the MR16 OBDII Code Reader at $249.99, both of which run on batteries, so they don't draw power from your car. They also offer more diagnostics than the MR5 and MR10. The MR16 offers coverage for all systems, along with enhanced live data streaming and extra capability for service resets as well.