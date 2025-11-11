Everything To Know About Harbor Freight's Fancy Maddox Screen Code Readers
Harbor Freight is known for its wide selection of tools, hardware, equipment, and nearly anything pros or DIYers can imagine. One notable offering is the company's Maddox screen code reader, which allows you to check your vehicle's diagnostics. It's an easy-to-use device that helps you monitor your car's inner workings, and Harbor Freight currently has four different models to choose from.
First, there's the base model MR5 OBDII Code Reader priced at $44.99. It's the cheapest option, but can work just as well as the pricey ones. It can read and clear trouble codes, show live engine data, and run battery tests. It can also perform smog checks and allows for freeze-frame viewing. It comes with a USB cable and a 12V plug for power. The Maddox MR10 retails at $89.99 and does everything the MR5 does. It goes a step further, with the ability to reset ABS codes, perform several more tests, and reset more codes too. Like the MR5, the MR10 has a USB cable and a 12V power cord.
At the top of the Maddox line are the MR14 OBDII Code Reader, priced at $199.99, and the MR16 OBDII Code Reader at $249.99, both of which run on batteries, so they don't draw power from your car. They also offer more diagnostics than the MR5 and MR10. The MR16 offers coverage for all systems, along with enhanced live data streaming and extra capability for service resets as well.
Updates, tools, and access
All four models of the Maddox screen code reader get free software updates for the life of the device itself. In other words, as long as the current line of models is active, you'll be able to keep yours up to date. You can download the updates through the Maddox page on Harbor Freight's website. While you're there, you can also download the user manual for your particular model, so you'll actually know how to use your code reader to diagnose your car.
When you purchase any Maddox Screen Code Reader, you'll also get free access to the Repair2Solutions app. Once downloaded to your phone or tablet, this app gives you an easy way to access your car's records without needing to check the code reader itself. You can view trouble codes, see test results, and check to see if your systems pass or fail. You can also find verified fixes in the system, get recall information, and keep track of your car's maintenance schedule. The app even lets you predict future repairs, based on your car's current status.
Depending on the model you buy, you may also get OEM Secure Gateway access for your Maddox Code Reader. It works on newer vehicles and lets your reader connect to systems that are otherwise protected. This allows you to run diagnostics that other readers can't. This access isn't free, however, as you'll need to have an AutoAuth subscription to take advantage of the service.