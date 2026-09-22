7 Common Problems With Riding Lawn Mowers (And Potential Fixes)

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As an owner of a riding mower, I can attest that they're pretty awesome. They make mowing your launch much easier, especially if it's hot outside or if your yard is massive. Plus, riding what is basically a mini tractor rarely ever loses its charm. However, with all of that said, like all mechanical things, it has the capacity to develop problems over time and break down. Breakdowns can be pretty stressful, especially if you don't know much about mowers.

Don't worry: Most of the most common problems with riding mowers are pretty simple. In fact, a lot of them stem from most riding mowers getting no use in the winter when the grass isn't growing — few people plow snow with their riding mowers, after all. Most of those common problems are also pretty easy to get to and fix. It may not always be cheap, but things like the battery, tires, belts, and blades are pretty easy to get to with a little patience and willingness to learn.

If you're considering getting a riding mower and want to learn what you can expect, or if your mower is exhibiting some untoward behavior, these are some of the common issues with riding lawnmowers, and some tips on how to fix them.