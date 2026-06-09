5 Different Lawn Mower Blade Types And What Each One Is For

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Most people mow their lawns without giving it much thought as to the mechanics of the action. They may pay attention to good habits like the 1/3 rule, and mistakes they probably shouldn't make. Many folks will put more thought into which lawn mower brand they buy than they would any other part of the process, which is perfectly okay and will work for many people. However, there is one wear item on a lawn mower that you will have to replace at some point, and that's the lawn mower blade. If you've ever cut with a dull blade, you know how rough it can be.

This can be a bit of a tricky process depending on what you want. There are several types of lawn mower blades out there, and they each behave differently. It's usually pretty easy to find a one-to-one replacement for your existing lawn mower blade, but if you decide to branch out and see what else is out there, there's a whole glossary of terms you'll want to be familiar with otherwise your lawn mower blade shopping experience may end poorly by picking a blade that doesn't work for your situation.

If you're curious what each type of lawn mower blade does, you've come to the right place. Picking the right blade can have benefits, like a more efficient mow and making the best use of the type of mower you're using. Picking the wrong blade can lead to uneven cuts, poor performance, and other problems.