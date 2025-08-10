How Long Should A Riding Lawn Mower Battery Last Before It Needs To Be Replaced?

Regardless of which type of battery your riding lawn mower has, they aren't cheap to replace, with many costing between $50 and $100, and so getting the most amount of use possible out of your existing one should be a priority. While lithium-ion and AGM batteries require less maintenance than a lead-acid alternative, storage is still a very important factor. Leaving the battery hooked up and connected throughout the winter will typically lead to it being flat when the spring finally rocks up, as they naturally discharge over time. Fortunately, following this advice can remove that frustration.

In general, it's not recommended to leave a battery in your lawn mower when not in use. Using a battery charger can help keep the charge topped up when it's not being used, such as throughout the colder months. This is also a wise time to disconnect it and store it somewhere dry, such as in your garage or in a water-tight container. Before storing, take the time to ensure the battery has clean connections. For lead-acid batteries, double-check that it doesn't need topping up by inspecting the level, visible on the side of the battery.

When in regular use, your battery shouldn't really require charging between uses. If you notice any corrosion, particularly on the terminals, this can be cleaned off using baking soda and water.