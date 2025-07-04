Can You Leave A Battery In A Lawn Mower?

While gasoline is still widely used across the landscaping industry, battery power has taken a more prominent role in recent decades. Power drills, saws, trimmers, and countless other hand power tools utilize lithium-ion batteries to get their respective jobs done. This power supply has even made its way to larger appliances, too, such as push lawn mowers. No more refueling, and no more spark plugs; just make sure your battery is charged and you're ready to start.

It should be said that battery-operated lawn mower maintenance does come with a learning curve, though. First and foremost is what to do with the battery when the mower isn't in use. While this can vary depending on the model and the manufacturer's instructions, in most cases, it's recommended that the battery isn't left in the mower when it's not in use. This is especially true if you're packing your mower up for months at a time. If you get done mowing and happen to forget to remove it, leaving it in for a night or two isn't likely to ruin it. Still, if you realize you've made this mistake, it's in your best interest to remove the battery as soon as possible. Otherwise, you risk your lithium-ion battery suffering from shortened lifespans between charges, corrosion, and other damage.

As great as they are, there are some big problems and disadvantages to lithium-ion batteries, so to get the most out of them, it's wise to take proper care of them. When it's time to store your electric mower battery during the off-season, you want to do it correctly.