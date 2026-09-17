GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS Review: Unique, Challenging, Brimming With Potential

The GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS is fundamentally a Mission 1 Pro with a Micro Four-Thirds (M4/3) mount instead of an integrated lens. However, this seemingly simple alteration has enormous implications that radically alter how this new camera functions to the point where it becomes something quite unique. The more you think about the potential of mounting the ILS to various different lenses, the more you begin to realize that there are a lot of interesting implementations which could be done with this camera that GoPros have never really been capable of before.

Essentially, this is a miniaturized, relatively low-cost cinema camera, or at least that seems to be how the ILS is intended to be used. Given that GoPros are already common in major film productions, it makes sense to have one that's more flexible from a cinematography standpoint. On paper, it's an intriguing concept that really fires the imagination, and I spent a considerable amount of extra time testing the camera to get a firm grasp on how well this camera performs in practice, and whether or not it's right for your camera bag.

GoPro provided the Mission 1 Pro ILS and the Laowa 7.5mm C-Dreamer lens for the purposes of this review. Smallrig provided various accessories, and Viltrox provided their 23mm T1.5 lens to help fully explore the capabilities of the Mission 1 Pro ILS.