DJI RS 5 Review: Best Results With DJI's Top-Tier Gimbal

DJI have made significant improvements to the efficacy of video stabilization in the RS 5, and this was something I found immediately noticeable. It's much better at smoothing out unwanted motion than any previous camera gimbal I've used. It's about as good as a gimbal can get in this regard without a Z-axis stabilizer such as is found in the DJI Ronin 4D. However, new in the RS 5 is a Z-axis indicator, which shows you how affected the gimbal is in that regard. It's a great tool to use in order to train yourself to walk in a way which introduces less noticeable motion in the video.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The upgraded subject tracking enabled by the enhanced intelligent tracking module performs well, particularly with people and other large objects. When recording myself using it as an overkill selfie-stick, the tracking locked on perfectly. It also helped me pull off some cool shots of rocks, bushes, and other inanimate objects. However, I had more difficulty getting it to track animals such as goats and dogs, which it had trouble locking onto and following, particularly in complex environments. Thanks to the tracking module's camera and the RS 5's touchscreen, it's easy to choose your subject by dragging a box over it with your finger on the screen.

Considering that I was able to get decent footage chasing erratic dogs around on uneven marshland as they enjoyed an off-leash romp, I would say that the stabilization and subject tracking in the RS 5 is fairly impressive.