5 Pickup Trucks With Better Resale Value Than The Ford F-150
As far as pickup trucks go, the Ford F-150 is about as established as it gets. The F-Series family has had a constant presence at or near the top of America's sales charts for nearly 50 years now, and in the ultra-competitive, half-ton pickup market specifically, the Ford F-150 is a very well-known commodity. From stripped-down work trucks to the plush, fully-optioned luxury trims and the enthusiast-focused Raptor models, Ford seemingly makes an F-150 for every type of truck buyer.
Lots of factors go into choosing a truck, but given the rising cost of modern pickups, resale value might be more important than ever. After all, no one wants to buy a vehicle for $50,000 to $60,000 just to have its value plummet immediately. Overall, the Ford F-150 does well at holding its value, and that's not surprising given the truck's perennial best-seller status. According to iSeeCars, the F-150 will retain 61.4% of its value after five years, while CarEdge shows it will retain 50.5% of its value in the same period.
However, if resale value comes before everything else for you, there are several trucks that perform even better than the F-150, including options from smaller and larger pickup segments, as well as the popular half-ton segment. Below, we've rounded up five different pickups that are likely to outperform the F-150 in depreciation over a five-year ownership period — and as we're about to see, a few of them can be found on the same dealership lot as the F-150.
Ford Ranger
While lots of people have memories of the Ford Ranger from the '80s and '90s, the modern version of this truck has only been around since 2019, when Ford brought back the Ranger after a long hiatus. Still, this revived mid-sized pickup has quickly become a major player in the segment. As with its larger F-150 counterpart, Ford has an expansive Ranger lineup with models ranging from basic work trucks to the off-road-dominating Ranger Raptor.
The Ranger has also proven a champion for resale value, with depreciation numbers that beat the F-150 by a significant margin. Looking at the iSeeCars data, the Ranger is projected to hold 68.8% of its original MSRP after five years, which is over 7% higher than their F-150 number. CarEdge shows the Ranger having an even larger advantage over the F-150, with the Ranger's 71.6% five-year resale value easily outpacing the F-150's 50.5% figure.
These pickups represent two different segments, and as a mid-size truck, there are lots of areas where the full-size F-150 will outperform the Ranger. However, if you don't need the F-150's extra interior space or those extra capabilities, the Ranger could be a solid truck purchase that will retain a very high percentage of its original value.
Toyota Tacoma
As a mid-sized truck, the Toyota Tacoma, much like the Ranger, is in a different class than the Ford F-150, and there probably aren't too many buyers directly cross-shopping these two pickups against each other. However, when you're talking about trucks with low depreciation, the Tacoma's legendary resale value is simply too strong to leave out of the conversation.
The Tacoma doesn't just have good resale value — it regularly beats all other pickup models across the board in holding its value. After a five-year period, per iSeeCars, the Tacoma will hold more than 80% of its value, which is a nearly 20% advantage over their numbers for the F-150. The CarEdge depreciation numbers back this up too, with the Tacoma's 78.4% five-year resale number beating the F-150 by nearly 30%.
The Ford F-150 and Toyota Tacoma might be in different segments, aimed at different types of buyers, but those on the fence about jumping up to a full-size model could possibly be won over by the smaller Toyota thanks to its outstanding depreciation. Additionally, the Tacoma's lower upfront price could also help convince buyers who are simply looking to get the most bang for their truck-purchasing buck.
Toyota Tundra
If you are in the market for the Ford F-150, chances are most of your other considerations also come from the half-ton pickup segment, and when judged by resale value alone, there's one very clear winner in this group — the Toyota Tundra. Formerly a bastion of reliability, the current-generation Tundra has not been without its quality issues — including some potentially serious engine problems, but so far, that hasn't seemed to hurt this truck's impressive depreciation numbers.
Per the iSeeCars numbers, the Tundra is projected to retain an incredible 80.3% of its value after five years of use, which is nearly 20% higher than their numbers for the F-150. At 73.9%, the CarEdge Tundra resale value is a little lower, but still impressive, and still almost 25% higher than their numbers for the Ford F-150.
For two pickup trucks with similar prices that compete in the same segment, the Tundra has an undeniable edge in holding its value over the F-150. Whether that depreciation advantage is enough to win over loyal F-150 buyers is another matter, though, and the data shows that the Tundra still sits well behind the F-150 and the other domestic half-ton trucks when it comes to overall popularity.
Ford Super Duty
The F-150's versatility is one of the big drivers of its popularity, but for those who need a larger, even more capable truck for towing large trailers or hauling heavy loads, Ford is happy to direct buyers to the F-Series Super Duty line — which, among other things, gives you access to Ford's legendary Power Stroke diesel engine. Stepping up to a Super Duty, as it turns out, also brings a sizable improvement in resale value.
Looking at Super Duty resale value, iSeeCars breaks down the numbers separately between the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, but all three of them have similar five-year resale values in the mid to high 70% range, and a substantial jump from the F-150's number. CarEdge also breaks down the models separately, and though some of the numbers aren't quite as high, the Super Duty trucks still show noticeably less depreciation after five years than the F-150.
To be clear, a Super Duty truck is still going to be significantly more expensive up front than a comparable F-150, and likely use more fuel as well. In the real world, an F-250 or F-350's capabilities might also be overkill for a lot of pickup buyers. With that said, the Super Duty's outstanding resale value could be one of the factors that justifies the jump to a larger, more expensive pickup class.
Ford Maverick
On one end of the Ford truck lineup, the F-150's resale value is beaten out by the larger, more expensive Super Duty trucks, and on the other end, the F-150's depreciation is also beaten by the less expensive, compact Ford Maverick. As a small, unibody-based pickup, available as a fuel-sipping hybrid, the Maverick is the most recent addition to Ford's truck lineup, and it's quickly proven popular on both the new and used markets.
After five years of use, iSeeCars shows the Maverick retaining 68.2% of its original value, or about 7% more than the F-150. CarEdge has the Maverick's depreciation slightly higher, with 61.1% of its value retained after five years, but that's still a difference of more than 10 percent from their F-150 numbers.
Sure, the Maverick may be a relative newcomer to the Ford truck family, but with a low starting price and some extremely fuel-efficient powertrains, it's not too surprising that this unique take on the pickup retains so much of its value. Of course, if you need a rugged four-wheel-drive system, a big, spacious cabin, or need to tow a large trailer, there are plenty of things an F-150 can do that a Maverick cannot. Still, when factoring in its resale value, the overall value proposition of the Maverick is a strong one, to say the least.