5 Pickup Trucks With Better Resale Value Than The Ford F-150

As far as pickup trucks go, the Ford F-150 is about as established as it gets. The F-Series family has had a constant presence at or near the top of America's sales charts for nearly 50 years now, and in the ultra-competitive, half-ton pickup market specifically, the Ford F-150 is a very well-known commodity. From stripped-down work trucks to the plush, fully-optioned luxury trims and the enthusiast-focused Raptor models, Ford seemingly makes an F-150 for every type of truck buyer.

Lots of factors go into choosing a truck, but given the rising cost of modern pickups, resale value might be more important than ever. After all, no one wants to buy a vehicle for $50,000 to $60,000 just to have its value plummet immediately. Overall, the Ford F-150 does well at holding its value, and that's not surprising given the truck's perennial best-seller status. According to iSeeCars, the F-150 will retain 61.4% of its value after five years, while CarEdge shows it will retain 50.5% of its value in the same period.

However, if resale value comes before everything else for you, there are several trucks that perform even better than the F-150, including options from smaller and larger pickup segments, as well as the popular half-ton segment. Below, we've rounded up five different pickups that are likely to outperform the F-150 in depreciation over a five-year ownership period — and as we're about to see, a few of them can be found on the same dealership lot as the F-150.