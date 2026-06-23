The 2027 Ford Super Duty Lineup Will Have New Standard Gas & Diesel Engines

Ford announced some big changes for 2026, including a revamped EV strategy which cancels some of the automaker's upcoming projects altogether and provides a renewed focus on hybrid vehicles while retaining its gas and diesel fueled options. A glimpse into 2027 reveals a similar approach by streamlining its options, at least for the Ford Super Duty engine lineup.

As a reminder, the 2026 Ford Super Duty lineup provides a total of four engine options, the 6.8-liter and 7.3-liter Godzilla gas V8s, along with two 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel variants. The base engine across most of the models is the 6.8-liter V8, and it comes standard in the 2026 F-250 and F-350 XL, XLT, and Lariat models, while the King Ranch and Platinum F-250 and F-350 models get the larger, more powerful 7.3-liter unit. The 2026 F-450 comes standard with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel power. 2026 F-450 XL, XLT, and Lariat models feature the standard output Power Stroke, while King Ranch and Platinum F-450 models receive the upgraded high output variant.

For the 2027 Super Duty lineup, Ford will only provide two engine offerings, doing away with the 6.8-liter gas V8 and the lower output version of the Power Stroke. This leaves the 7.3-liter Godzilla gas V8 as the standard engine across the entire F-250 and F-350 Ford Super Duty model lineup, and the high output 6.7-liter Power Stroke Diesel as the base engine for all F-450 Super Duty models.