The 2027 Ford Super Duty Lineup Will Have New Standard Gas & Diesel Engines
Ford announced some big changes for 2026, including a revamped EV strategy which cancels some of the automaker's upcoming projects altogether and provides a renewed focus on hybrid vehicles while retaining its gas and diesel fueled options. A glimpse into 2027 reveals a similar approach by streamlining its options, at least for the Ford Super Duty engine lineup.
As a reminder, the 2026 Ford Super Duty lineup provides a total of four engine options, the 6.8-liter and 7.3-liter Godzilla gas V8s, along with two 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel variants. The base engine across most of the models is the 6.8-liter V8, and it comes standard in the 2026 F-250 and F-350 XL, XLT, and Lariat models, while the King Ranch and Platinum F-250 and F-350 models get the larger, more powerful 7.3-liter unit. The 2026 F-450 comes standard with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel power. 2026 F-450 XL, XLT, and Lariat models feature the standard output Power Stroke, while King Ranch and Platinum F-450 models receive the upgraded high output variant.
For the 2027 Super Duty lineup, Ford will only provide two engine offerings, doing away with the 6.8-liter gas V8 and the lower output version of the Power Stroke. This leaves the 7.3-liter Godzilla gas V8 as the standard engine across the entire F-250 and F-350 Ford Super Duty model lineup, and the high output 6.7-liter Power Stroke Diesel as the base engine for all F-450 Super Duty models.
Other Ford Super Duty changes for 2027
Nearly three decades after the first Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks debuted in 1999, the 2027 Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty lineup will carry over five trim levels from 2026: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum. While there's no word yet on whether the new standard engines for 2027 will differ from those offered in the top-trimmed 2026 Super Duty models, there are some other significant changes on the horizon for the 2027 Ford Super Duty.
Starting from thе lower trims, XLT and Lariat Super Duty models include a new 20-inch aluminum wheel option finished in Dark Carbonized Gray, while the Lariat adds a 20-inch chrome PVD aluminum wheel option. Other wheel packages available for 2026 Super Duty models remain unchanged.
If you're partial to the Argon Blue Metallic or Avalanche exterior paint colors, you'll be disappointed if you wait to buy a 2027 Super Duty. Ford is discontinuing those colors and adding Neptune Blue and Iconic Silver Metallic in their place for the upcoming model year.
All 2027 Super Duty models equipped with the 7.3-liter gas engine come with Ford's CNG/Propane engine prep package as standard. Other changes for 2027 include a new Super Duty Carhartt package, the addition of the Tremor Off-Road package to the XL Super Duty, adding the 176-inch wheelbase, 8-foot bed option to XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum models, a 35-inch off-road tire package for XL models, and a high-capacity axle upgrade for F-250 models equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke.