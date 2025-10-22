Ford 6.8 V8 Vs. 7.3 Godzilla: Which Super Duty Engine Should You Choose?
There will always be a debate among pickup truck buyers over the choice between a diesel and a gasoline engine. In today's market, when a truck buyer decides to go with a heavy-duty pickup over a more common half-ton truck, one of the big reasons they do so is often to get a diesel powertrain. Whether it's a Ram Cummins, GM Duramax, or a Ford Power Stroke, diesels are typically be the preferred choice for buyers looking for maximum torque and maximum towing capability.
But today's gasoline offerings in heavy-duty trucks are more capable than ever, with Ford's Super Duty pickups offering not one, but two different high-displacement, naturally aspirated gasoline V8 engines. Ford's 7.3-liter 'Godzilla' gasoline V8 debuted with significant buzz for the 2020 model year and was joined by a new, slightly smaller, entry-level 6.8-liter gasoline V8 for the 2023 model year.
Both of these V8s share similar architecture, with a relatively small price premium between them, but is one choice better than the other? While it's not hard to broadly recommend spending a little more for the larger, more powerful Godzilla V8, the base 6.8 is not without its benefits, including a lower price, an improvement in fuel economy, and even a reputation for punching above its weight.
Godzilla vs Mini-Zilla
The Ford 6.8-liter V8, sometimes called 'Mini-Zilla', is the standard engine in Super Duty trucks. It makes 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, mated to the 10R100 ten-speed automatic transmission. In many ways, the unique Ford Godzilla V8 is a throwback to the old school, big block V8s of the past. It displaces a massive 7.3 liters and makes 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. Certain Super Duty models with the Godzilla engine can also be had with the heavier-duty 10R140 ten-speed transmission that's used in the diesel versions.
While the 6.8 V8 isn't offered on the high-end Super Duty trims or on models equipped with the available Tremor off-road package, on the trucks that offer both V8s, the 7.3 Godzilla is an optional $1,500 upgrade. For comparison's sake, it's another $10,995 to upgrade to a PowerStroke diesel. Along with the increased power and torque, that extra Godzilla money also gets you an impressive 23,400-pound maximum towing capacity, compared to an 18,900-pound max towing capacity with the 6.8.
Is bigger always better?
The 6.8 might be the Super Duty's base engine, but it's more powerful and more capable than any previous base engine, including the old 6.2-liter V8 it replaced. For buyers upgrading from an older gasoline Super Duty or moving up from a half-ton truck, the Mini-Zilla should be more than up to the task. While the EPA doesn't rate the fuel economy of pickups this big, reviewers have shown the 6.8 to not only be a little more fuel-efficient, but also to hold its own against the 7.3 when it comes to real-world towing performance.
However, given the relatively small cost of upgrading to the 7.3 compared to the ever-growing MSRPs of today's Super Duty trucks, it's easy to see why a lot of buyers will choose the Godzilla. Not only will you get the benefits of the increased horsepower and torque, but having the larger engine is also likely to pay off down the road when it comes to resale value. Even if you don't necessarily need the extra power and torque of the 7.3 on a day-to-day basis, that extra $1,500 will probably be money well spent in the long run.
In the end, regardless of which of these two V8s you choose, it's nice that Ford is offering Super Duty buyers two different V8s that deliver impressive performance and capability without the big jump in cost and engine complexity that comes with a diesel truck.