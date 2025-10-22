Ford 6.8 V8 Vs. 7.3 Godzilla: Which Super Duty Engine Should You Choose?

There will always be a debate among pickup truck buyers over the choice between a diesel and a gasoline engine. In today's market, when a truck buyer decides to go with a heavy-duty pickup over a more common half-ton truck, one of the big reasons they do so is often to get a diesel powertrain. Whether it's a Ram Cummins, GM Duramax, or a Ford Power Stroke, diesels are typically be the preferred choice for buyers looking for maximum torque and maximum towing capability.

But today's gasoline offerings in heavy-duty trucks are more capable than ever, with Ford's Super Duty pickups offering not one, but two different high-displacement, naturally aspirated gasoline V8 engines. Ford's 7.3-liter 'Godzilla' gasoline V8 debuted with significant buzz for the 2020 model year and was joined by a new, slightly smaller, entry-level 6.8-liter gasoline V8 for the 2023 model year.

Both of these V8s share similar architecture, with a relatively small price premium between them, but is one choice better than the other? While it's not hard to broadly recommend spending a little more for the larger, more powerful Godzilla V8, the base 6.8 is not without its benefits, including a lower price, an improvement in fuel economy, and even a reputation for punching above its weight.