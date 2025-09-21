How Much Does The Ford Super Duty Cost In America & Where Is The Truck Made?
Built for maximum towing and hauling capability, trucks in the Ford Super Duty range are some of the largest rigs you can buy as a regular consumer. Out-sizing the popular and capable F-150, Ford's Super Duty trucks offer the kind of power and torque necessary for pulling anything from massive fifth-wheel trailers to fully-loaded toy haulers. If the Super Duty and heavy-duty pickup truck rivals can't tow or haul what you've got, you'll probably need an 18-wheeler for the job.
Currently, versions of the Super Duty are built in two places. Ford's Ohio Assembly Plant makes Super Duty Chassis Cab models, while other Super Duty trucks are made at the Kentucky Truck Plant alongside big SUVs like the Ford Expedition and the luxurious Lincoln Navigator. In the future, Ford is also planning to produce hybrid versions of the Super Duty at their Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada.
There's a wide range of available versions of the Super Duty. At the base trim levels, the F-250 XL has an MSRP of $48,270 (including $2,595 destination fee). The F-350 and F-450 get more expensive, of course, and at the very top of the trim-level pecking order, there's the F-450 Platinum, which has a starting price of $97,930 before adding any options. That is quite a bit of money, but when you consider just how much equipment the top trim levels have and just how capable they are, it lends a bit of perspective to the big price tag.
What do you get for the money?
There are three main versions of the Super Duty pickup (not including the Chassis Cab models): F-250, F-350, and F-450. There are also three cab sizes available: Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab. There are two bed lengths and the option for single or dual rear wheels. Covering the minutiae of all the different configurations would get a bit tedious, so instead, we'll focus on some of the big-ticket items.
The standard engine is a 6.8-liter V8 that puts out 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. A 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, which puts out 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft, while a high-output version of the same engine produces 500 hp and a scarcely-believable 1,200 lb-ft. No wonder it can tow so much. A 7.3-liter V8 comes standard on some upper trim levels of the Super Duty, offering 430 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque. Looking at these specs, it's not surprising that Ford's Super Duty trucks rank among the best trucks ever made for maximum towing capacity.
Main trim levels for the Super Duty include the base XL and XLT, mid-level Lariat, and top-trim King Ranch and Platinum models. The base models are pretty bare bones, with vinyl interiors and standard steel wheels. Creature comforts on upper trims include heated and ventilated seats, a 14-speaker B&O stereo, authentic leather upholstery, and a number of option packages offering even more gear. Depending on which trim level you go with, the Super Duty can tow as much as 40,000 pounds or hold a payload as heavy as 8,000 pounds.