How Much Does The Ford Super Duty Cost In America & Where Is The Truck Made?

Built for maximum towing and hauling capability, trucks in the Ford Super Duty range are some of the largest rigs you can buy as a regular consumer. Out-sizing the popular and capable F-150, Ford's Super Duty trucks offer the kind of power and torque necessary for pulling anything from massive fifth-wheel trailers to fully-loaded toy haulers. If the Super Duty and heavy-duty pickup truck rivals can't tow or haul what you've got, you'll probably need an 18-wheeler for the job.

Currently, versions of the Super Duty are built in two places. Ford's Ohio Assembly Plant makes Super Duty Chassis Cab models, while other Super Duty trucks are made at the Kentucky Truck Plant alongside big SUVs like the Ford Expedition and the luxurious Lincoln Navigator. In the future, Ford is also planning to produce hybrid versions of the Super Duty at their Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada.

There's a wide range of available versions of the Super Duty. At the base trim levels, the F-250 XL has an MSRP of $48,270 (including $2,595 destination fee). The F-350 and F-450 get more expensive, of course, and at the very top of the trim-level pecking order, there's the F-450 Platinum, which has a starting price of $97,930 before adding any options. That is quite a bit of money, but when you consider just how much equipment the top trim levels have and just how capable they are, it lends a bit of perspective to the big price tag.