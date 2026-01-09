Ford Reports Best Yearly US Sales In Over Half A Decade
Ford, like most major car companies across the world, has been sailing through uncertain waters in recent months. And right now, Ford is one of many automakers working to re-strategize and shift its production priorities away from the ambitious electrification plans that automakers were touting a few years ago. And more broadly, the overall trend of car sales and the auto industry in general has been turbulent since the late 2010s, first with the pandemic, then with the post-pandemic supply shortages coupled with an industry-wide pivot toward, and now away from, electric vehicles.
But when it comes to vehicle sales at least, Ford seems to be in a positive place at the moment, with the company just reporting its best annual U.S. vehicle sales numbers since 2019. Ford's total sales were up 6% in 2025, with an especially big jump coming during the final quarter of the year. As evidenced by Ford's recent well-publicized strategy shifts, the 2025 numbers were driven higher by the popularity of pickup trucks and hybrid vehicles, with a decrease in fully electric vehicle sales. The company also noted increased sales of its more affordable models and trim levels.
Ford trucks: as popular as ever
In total, Ford sold 2.2 million vehicles in 2025, the highest of any year post-pandemic. And if you are at all familiar with American vehicle sales trends, it will come as no surprise that the F-Series pickup came in as the company's top seller once again, with 828,832 trucks sold during the year. 2025 marked the F-Series' 49th straight year as America's best-selling pickup truck, but it wasn't just the F-150 that sold well in 2025. Half-ton truck sales were joined by strong performances by Ford's other pickup offerings as well.
The affordable Ford Maverick had a record sales year with over 155,000 vehicles sold, and on the other side of the truck spectrum, Ford's Super Duty trucks had their best sales year since 2004. Ford's hybrid pickups overall also had a big year, with 228,000 vehicles sold, as did the Explorer SUV, of which sales climbed nearly 15% for the year. The midsize Ranger pickup also had a big jump, with sales up more than 50% compared to 2024. On the other hand, 2025 was not a great year for Ford's all-electric vehicles, with sales down 14% for the year. This is not surprising, given that both the loss of the federal tax credit and other incentives have dampened the demand for EVs like the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.
The wider industry shift
From a more macro level, it's not just Ford's improved sales volume that provides insight into the current state of the auto industry. It's also the changing popularity of certain segments, and how fast the changes have happened. In relative terms, 2021 and 2022 were not that long ago, but given how much Ford (and most other car companies) have shifted away from their previous, aggressive and cost-intensive plans to embrace EVs, the early 2020s feel like ages ago. Seeing this continued popularity of pickup trucks, increased demand for hybrids, and less demand for fully electric vehicles, it makes total sense why Ford is turning the next-generation F-150 Lightning into a plug-in hybrid truck.
Another interesting bit of information from Ford's most recent figures is that sales numbers for base models of the more inexpensive Maverick, Ranger, and Bronco Sport were up by over 40% during the last quarter of the year. This shows that while overall demand for new vehicles is up, American buyers seem to be placing increasing importance on value for the dollar rather than splurging on fully-loaded models. Hopefully, this will lead to additional and more competitive offerings aimed at car and truck buyers who don't want to spend $50,000 or $60,000 on their next vehicle.