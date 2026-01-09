Ford Reports Best Yearly US Sales In Over Half A Decade

Ford, like most major car companies across the world, has been sailing through uncertain waters in recent months. And right now, Ford is one of many automakers working to re-strategize and shift its production priorities away from the ambitious electrification plans that automakers were touting a few years ago. And more broadly, the overall trend of car sales and the auto industry in general has been turbulent since the late 2010s, first with the pandemic, then with the post-pandemic supply shortages coupled with an industry-wide pivot toward, and now away from, electric vehicles.

But when it comes to vehicle sales at least, Ford seems to be in a positive place at the moment, with the company just reporting its best annual U.S. vehicle sales numbers since 2019. Ford's total sales were up 6% in 2025, with an especially big jump coming during the final quarter of the year. As evidenced by Ford's recent well-publicized strategy shifts, the 2025 numbers were driven higher by the popularity of pickup trucks and hybrid vehicles, with a decrease in fully electric vehicle sales. The company also noted increased sales of its more affordable models and trim levels.