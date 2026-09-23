15 Highly Valuable (And Rare) Retro Gaming Accessories Every Collector Should Know About

When video games first appeared as home commercial products in the 1970s, they were all-in-one units, featuring built-in games and controllers. As technology advanced, home consoles evolved into machines capable of playing more games, many of which required an accessory to use. Games like "Duck Hunt" on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) were fun because of the Zapper.

For most gaming accessories, they're not collectible today. That's because Nintendo released millions of Zappers, and the same is true of other systems like the Sega Master System's 3D glasses. Gaming in the 1980s and '90s continued to see more and more accessories flood the market, and decades later, a handful of those devices are rare and expensive, especially if you find them still in the box or in excellent condition.

Rare retro accessories appear on auction sites occasionally, and thanks to low production numbers, the ones that are hard to come by are often priced in the thousands of dollars. These 15 retro gaming accessories are all highly valuable and rare, and they're presented in order of lowest cost to highest as of this writing.