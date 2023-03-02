The Game Boy Color Had An Actual Sewing Machine Add-On (But Why?)

The Game Boy family of systems, by any metric, was a sales sensation with around 118.69 million units sold. Game Boy Color's tremendous support was backed by quite a heavy advertising campaign, with one commercial building a bold and bright map of the United States out of differently-hued Game Boy Colors, for example. It stands to reason, then, that other manufacturers wanted to try and piggyback on the handheld's cachet.

In September 1999, the U.S. company Singer Sewing Machines declared bankruptcy. A lack in demand for the sewing devices and a surge in interest in the stylish new Game Boy Color — which was released in October 1998 in Japan — seem like entirely disparate events, but it appears that some saw the potential of combining the former with the latter. This opened up opportunities for selling more Game Boy Colors and reviving the increasingly lost art of sewing at home at the same time.

At the time, sewing machines had a significant barrier to entry beyond their rather niche appeal: the technology that was used in their primitive displays made them expensive to create and purchase. The idea, then, was to deploy the later much-modified Game Boy Color as an input. In both Japan and the United States, some very unique sewing machine models were created that took advantage of this idea.