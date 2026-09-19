New Android Feature Helps You Keep Track Of Important Items, No Tag Needed

Many AirTag alternatives for Android emerged after Apple launched its Bluetooth tracker. Although Bluetooth trackers like Apple's AirTags and Samsung's SmartTag2 are useful for tracking your valuables, they require an upfront investment. For example, a single Samsung SmartTag2 costs $29.99, while a pack of four costs $99.99. Google, however, is making it easy for everyone to keep track of important items in certain scenarios without spending a dime on a physical tracker. As part of a new set of features coming to your Android phone, Google announced on September 1, 2026, that you'll be able to track items using Gemini. However, it requires some manual input.

First, you'll have to tell Gemini to remember that you put the item you want to track in a certain place. You can do this with a voice command such as, "Hey Google, remember in Find Hub that I put my passport in my bedroom drawer." Additionally, you can also attach a photo of the item in the said location, although it isn't a must. Under the hood, Gemini automatically saves the item's name and location in Find Hub.

Then, later, when you need to find a saved item's location, you can ask the AI chatbot, and it'll retrieve the answer from Find Hub. The feature is available in Gemini on devices running Android 16 and later. However, to use it, you'll need to be in a region where both Gemini and Find Hub (formerly known as Find My Device) are available. There are different ways Gemini is useful on Android, and the latest tracking capability makes the chatbot even more convenient in everyday life.