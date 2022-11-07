The Best AirTag Alternatives For Android Phones

Tile is sort of a go-to GPS tracker for Android users. The trackers work on a similar principle to the Apple Find My network, except they exclusively use the Tile Network. While there have been privacy concerns since Tile's acquisition by Life360, according to Life360, you can disable sharing personal information to third parties. Tile has a large variety of trackers with different range specs, form factors, and batteries, so there's almost certainly one for every use case.

Tile offers both free and paid subscriptions to access the features in the tracking hardware. The free subscription tier offers Find Nearby, Find Far Away, and Find Your Phone, meaning you can find any Tile devices whether they're in Bluetooth range of your phone or not, as long as the tracker is within range of a networked device. If you want any of the fancier features like 30-day Location History, Smart Alerts, or Item Reimbursement, you'll have to shell out for one of two monthly subscriptions. A Premium subscription will set you back $2.99 per month, or $29.99 per year, while a Premium Protect subscription bumps up to $99.99 per year, with no monthly option. The only difference between the two paid tiers is the Item Reimbursement feature.

Item Reimbursement on Tile trackers sets them apart from the competition, acting as a sort of guarantee of quality and function. Tile is basically saying that if the tracker cannot be located, the company will replace whatever valuable item it was attached to up to a certain value. While the Premium tier only pays out $100 per unrecoverable item, the Premium Protect subscription pays out up to $1,000 per item.